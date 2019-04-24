Ceres Imaging to Deliver Advanced Imagery to the Climate FieldView™ Digital Ag Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Imaging , an aerial spectral imagery and analytics company that improves decision making by providing farmers a comprehensive view of their farm, today announced an expanded platform partnership agreement with The Climate Corporation (Climate), a subsidiary of Bayer, to further integrate the Ceres aerial imaging solution with the Climate FieldView™ platform, the industry's leading digital agriculture platform.

"The collaboration between Climate FieldView and Ceres is a leap forward for agriculture," said Ash Madgavkar, founder and CEO of Ceres Imaging. "The availability of advanced high-resolution imagery from Ceres, coupled with powerful data analytics and field-level insights in the FieldView platform, will help empower more farmers to make proactive – not reactive – decisions when it comes to the health of their crops."

The agreement allows shared farmer customers to access accurate, scientifically validated imagery from Ceres Imaging in their FieldView account, providing the ability for farmers to detect water, fertilizer, pest and disease issues weeks before the naked eye can see. Ceres' scientific grade thermal imagery and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities deliver the agricultural market's most advanced imaging solution. Ceres Imaging provides additional features and functionality to Climate FieldView users, including the ability to automatically detect and rank issues in their fields or to create in-season variable rate application zones.

"Access to data-driven, digital tools in FieldView, including the availability of high-quality imagery delivered through Ceres, is helping thousands of farmers and their agronomic partners identify and address potential issues in the field before yield is impacted," said Mark Young, Chief Technology Officer for The Climate Corporation. "This expanded partnership with Ceres will deliver valuable, field-level insights to help farmers improve their productivity."

The integration between Ceres Imaging and Climate FieldView is live and available immediately from Ceres. To launch the product, Ceres is offering a sales promotion in the form of $500 off Ceres Imaging's service for any new customers through December 31, 2019. Customer farms must be located in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Texas. At a minimum, customers must sign up for the Basic Package of Ceres services on not less than 360 acres by May 15, 2019, to be eligible for the promotion. Customers may not have had prior contact with Ceres Imaging prior to April 1, 2019. For further information, contact climate@ceresimaging.net .

About Ceres Imaging

Ceres Imaging is a California-based precision agriculture company that helps growers and farm advisors make proactive in-season decisions using aerial imagery and data analytics. Backed by university-validated science, Ceres Imaging uses proprietary sensors, analytics, machine learning models and plant science to help growers gain a more comprehensive picture of their farm. Ceres Imaging takes the guesswork out of in-season decision making and supports its customers with expert agronomists and local customer support. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net .

SOURCE Ceres Imaging

Related Links

http://CeresImaging.net

