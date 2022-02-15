Ceres: Major U.S. companies call for swift passage of ambitious federal climate policy to build an affordable, competitive clean economy

Companies urge lawmakers to make and take a reconciliation deal with climate investments at its foundation. Tweet this

"Once again, major employers across the U.S. economy are showing lawmakers that they understand the urgency of ambitious climate policy action to keep the nation competitive," said Zach Friedman, director of federal policy at Ceres. "Passing a package with the $550 billion in clean energy investments will help build an economy where U.S. workers, businesses, and families can thrive. Now is the time for lawmakers to make and take a reconciliation deal with climate, clean energy, and environmental justice at its foundation."

This week's meetings come as President Joe Biden and House and Senate lawmakers prepare to ramp up negotiations again on a budget reconciliation package. Companies and investors have spent the past year advocating for federal climate policy action that will put the U.S. in the strongest possible position to address the threat of the climate crisis to the economy and financial markets, lower utility costs with reliable and affordable clean power, and capitalize on the economic opportunities of the clean energy transition.

In December, more than 400 investors and companies of all sizes and industries from across the country sent a letter to members of Congress calling for the "swift enactment" of the historic climate investments included in the Build Back Better reconciliation package.

