Ceribell Appoints Sean Manni as Senior Vice President of Sales

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ceribell, Inc.®, the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, announced the appointment of Sean Manni as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Manni will lead Ceribell's commercial sales organization as it continues to expand its U.S. footprint.

"Sean brings an impressive blend of accomplishments, strategy, and leadership that will undoubtedly elevate our entire commercial organization," said Ceribell co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. "His guidance will be instrumental in developing and executing our plans to further expand our market presence in the U.S., ultimately benefiting patients by increasing access to our groundbreaking technology."

"Joining Ceribell represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with an exceptional leadership and sales team," said Manni. "I am deeply committed to leveraging my experience in healthcare sales to further innovate Ceribell's sales strategies and ensure our revolutionary AI-powered point-of-care EEG solutions reach patients in need."

Mr. Manni joins Ceribell after more than 25 years in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President, North America Sales at Omnicell, a healthcare service company. Mr. Manni's high-impact go-to-market strategies helped Omnicell achieve 4x growth in annual revenue during his tenure there. While at Omnicell , Mr. Manni oversaw the growth of a large sales organization and transitioned the business to a SaaS-oriented model, fueling company expansion to become a leader in its space. Previously, Mr. Manni served at several healthcare companies including Stinger Medical, Arrow International, and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Throughout his career, Mr. Manni has successfully driven transformative change by engaging with national health systems, spearheading commercial innovation, and maintaining a steadfast commitment to a people-first strategy. Mr. Manni obtained his Bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc., the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care. Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid EEG access to aid seizure diagnosis and offers continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. The latest ClarityPro™ AI algorithm is the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of Electrographic Status Epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). For more information please visit www.ceribell.com.

