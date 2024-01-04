Ceribell to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Ceribell, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc.®, the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG system, announced today that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Event: 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. PST

About Ceribell
The Ceribell ClarityPro™ AI algorithm is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care with the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of electrographic status epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid access to accurate diagnostic information and continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. For more information visit www.ceribell.com.

Investor Contacts:
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]
[email protected]

