Ceridian HCM Holding, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Oceaneering International, Covetrus to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Oct 30, 2019, 18:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, November 5:
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) will replace Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Oceaneering International will replace Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASD: TTS) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Oceaneering International has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space. Tile Shop Holdings announced that it is voluntarily delisting its common shares from NASDAQ and will no longer trade on an eligible exchange.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) will replace Covetrus Inc. (NASD: CVET) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Covetrus will replace Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: ASRT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Covetrus has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space. Assertio Therapeutics is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Ceridian HCM Holding operates as a human capital management software company. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Application Software Sub-Industry index.
Oceaneering International provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings operates as a warehouse club. Headquartered in Westborough, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS HyperMarkets & Super Centers Sub-Industry index.
Covetrus operates as an animal-health technology and services company. Headquartered in Portland, ME, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Distributors Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – November 5, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Ceridian HCM Holding
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings
|
Consumer Staples
|
HyperMarkets & Super Centers
|
DELETED
|
Oceaneering International
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
Covetrus
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Distributors
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – November 5, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Oceaneering International
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
Covetrus
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Distributors
|
DELETED
|
Tile Shop Holdings
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Home Improvement Retail
|
Assertio Therapeutics
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
