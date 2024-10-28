Cerillion Transforms Digital Engagement with Next-Gen Self Service

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today the general availability of Cerillion 24.2, the latest release of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, which takes digital engagement to the next level through its new composable Self Service module.

Built on a completely new architecture and with user-centric design, the new Self Service enables frictionless sales journeys and intuitive service management based on an adaptable UI framework that includes robust digital experience (DX) composition, one-click deployment content management and comprehensive user behaviour analytics.

CSPs no longer must choose between self-service products, that are fast to implement but difficult to change, and fully bespoke solutions that can be built to order but are expensive to build and maintain. Cerillion Self Service provides the best of both worlds:

A commercial off-the-shelf product, with a roadmap and on-going support and maintenance from an established and reputable BSS/OSS vendor.

A modern digital engagement solution, developed with cutting edge technologies, that combines inexpensive and fast initial rollout, with full flexibility to adapt and evolve whilst staying on the product path.

Self Service follows Cerillion's key design principle of delivering flexibility through configuration, not customisation. This means that the core product is the same for all customers, with adaptation and differentiation delivered via a design system and no-code configuration. Furthermore, with Self Service Pro, this flexibility is augmented with a visual content management system (CMS) which gives CSPs complete control of the digital experience and streamlines integration with external data sources and applications.

"At Cerillion, we are committed to empowering CSPs with innovative, scalable BSS/OSS solutions that drive efficiency and enhance customer experiences," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "With the launch of Cerillion 24.2, we are setting a new benchmark for digital engagement in the telecoms industry. Our new Self Service module allows CSPs to deliver seamless, personalised user journeys without the traditional constraints of time-consuming customisation, providing both speed to market and long-term adaptability."

Cerillion Self Service is built with an open and decoupled architecture – pre-integrated within Cerillion's BSS/OSS suite, it also integrates with any BSS/OSS through standard TM Forum Open APIs.

