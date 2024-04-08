Cerity Partners Announces Combination with Agility to Offer Outsourced Chief Investment Officer Capability

The addition of Denver-based Agility will expand Cerity Partners' capabilities through outsourced chief investment officer services to non-profit organizations, UHNW individuals, and family offices. Cerity Partners will manage approximately $100 billion in client assets.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is combining with Denver-based Agility, a provider of outsourced chief investment officer ("OCIO") solutions for endowments, foundations, family offices, corporations, healthcare organizations, and other clientele. Upon closing, Agility will form Cerity Partners OCIO.

Cerity Partners welcomes Agility. The addition of Denver-based Agility will expand Cerity Partners’ capabilities through outsourced chief investment officer services to non-profit organizations, UHNW individuals, and family offices.

Agility's experienced investment professionals and market-leading OCIO practice will serve as a strategic complement to Cerity Partners' existing full-service wealth management services. Agility's investment team will establish an OCIO investment committee within Cerity Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Agility team, which brings nearly two decades of experience and unparalleled expertise in serving non-profit organizations, businesses and ultra-high-net-worth clientele," said Kurt Miscinski, CEO of Cerity Partners. "This partnership will reinforce our ability to serve this very important segment of the market."

"We are excited to join Cerity Partners and look forward to building upon the success that we had within Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management (PWPCM) for the last 17 years," said Chris Bittman, Partner, CEO and CIO of Agility. "At Cerity Partners, we will preserve the elements of our investment research and processes that supported our growth within PWPCM, while benefiting from the additional scale and services that Cerity Partners can provide to new and existing clients."

Broadhaven Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Cerity Partners. Houlihan Lokey and Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisors and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Agility.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized financial and wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations.

About Agility

Agility serves as the Outsourced CIO for a group of premier endowments, foundations, family offices, and other long-term investors.

