Cerity Partners Announces Merger with Austin Private Wealth

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the United States, today announced that it has merged with Austin Private Wealth, an independent wealth management firm based in Austin, Texas. This strategic partnership broadens Cerity Partners' presence in the Austin market and enhances the combined firm's ability to deliver comprehensive wealth planning, investment management, and holistic financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. Austin Private Wealth will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Founded on a commitment to personalized, goal-oriented advice, Austin Private Wealth serves a diverse client base, including individuals, families, and business owners, with integrated capabilities spanning retirement planning, tax-aware strategies, wealth transfer planning, and investment due diligence, all delivered through a highly consultative and client-centric approach.

"This partnership brings together two firms with a shared culture of client-first advice and long-term thinking," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "By welcoming Austin Private Wealth to Cerity Partners, we are expanding our presence in a key growth market for the firm."

"Cerity Partners shares our commitment to high-quality planning and long-term client relationships," said Raoul Célèrier, Co-Managing Partner at Austin Private Wealth. "This partnership provides our clients with access to broader resources and deeper expertise, positioning us well for the next chapter of growth."

Advisors and clients of Austin Private Wealth will build on an established range of planning services by gaining access to Cerity Partners' broader, fully integrated wealth management platform. This expanded offering enhances depth across advanced estate and tax strategies, institutional-quality investment solutions, and multi-generational planning to support increasingly complex client needs.

Republic Capital Group advised Austin Private Wealth.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and non-profit organizations with comprehensive financial planning, investment, tax, and retirement solutions.

About Austin Private Wealth

Austin Private Wealth empowers clients to make informed financial decisions through transparent, evidence-based investment strategies and holistic wealth planning. The firm's mission is to build enduring relationships rooted in trust, integrity, and measurable results.

Media Contact

