Cerity Partners Announces Merger with SOL Capital Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the United States, today announced that it has merged with SOL Capital Management, a Rockville-based investment advisory firm focused on serving high and ultra-high net worth individuals and their families and institutions. This strategic partnership further expands Cerity Partners' presence in Maryland and strengthens the firm's investment and advisory capabilities. SOL Capital Management will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Cerity Partners - Rockville, Maryland Office

"SOL Capital Management's experienced team is dedicated to serving the best interests of their clients for generations to come, which aligns strongly with Cerity Partners' vision," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "Together, we are well positioned to deliver sophisticated solutions for our clients across multiple markets, including expanding our capabilities in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area."

"Since our founding in 1987, SOL Capital Management has focused on disciplined investment management and long-term client relationships," said Rajmiel Odinec, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SOL Capital Management. "Becoming part of Cerity Partners allows us to expand the depth of resources supporting our investment process while maintaining continuity for the clients we serve."

Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SOL Capital, and Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and nonprofit organizations with comprehensive financial planning, investment, tax, and retirement solutions.

About SOL Capital Management

Founded in 1987, SOL Capital Management is an independent investment advisory firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides portfolio management services to individuals, families, and institutional clients, with an emphasis on long-term investment objectives and risk-aware portfolio construction.

Over nearly four decades, SOL Capital Management has operated through a range of market and economic cycles, applying a consistent, research-based investment process. The firm works with individuals and families with substantial and complex investment needs, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and has developed its business primarily through long-standing client relationships and referrals.

The merger with Cerity Partners represents the next stage in SOL Capital Management's development, providing additional operational and analytical resources while maintaining continuity in client service.

Media Contact

[email protected]

