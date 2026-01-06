Cerity Partners Announces Merger with Austin Private Wealth; Republic Capital Group Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading investment bank specializing in strategic and financial advisory services for wealth and asset management firms and their clients, today announced that it served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Austin Private Wealth ("APW") in its merger with Cerity Partners ("Cerity").

Cerity, an independent U.S.-based wealth management firm with approximately $140 billion in assets under management, has merged with APW, a fiduciary-driven Registered Investment Adviser headquartered in Austin, Texas, with approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management. The strategic partnership expands Cerity's presence in the Austin market and strengthens the combined firm's ability to deliver comprehensive wealth planning, investment management, and holistic financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses.

APW serves a diverse client base of individuals, families, and business owners. The firm offers integrated capabilities across wealth management including retirement planning, tax-aware strategies, cross-border planning, and wealth transfer planning. Following the merger, Austin Private Wealth will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Dan Kraus, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Austin Private Wealth, said "We are excited to become partners with Cerity. We believe it will expand services to our clients and create growth opportunities for our team within a firm culture that resonates with our own. We are grateful to Republic for their guidance throughout the process and helping us achieve an excellent outcome."

"This partnership brings together two firms with a shared culture of client-first advice and long-term thinking," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "By welcoming Austin Private Wealth to Cerity Partners, we are expanding our presence in a key growth market for the firm."

Vic Esclamado, Partner and Managing Director, who led the Republic team on this transaction, said "APW was very thoughtful throughout the process. I am glad we were able to find them such a great fit, as people and as a business."

"The strategic fit for Austin Private Wealth with Cerity is excellent. Both firms have a strong partnership culture where collaboration and colleagues are highly valued," said John Langston, Founder and CEO of RCG.

Republic Capital Group advised Austin Private Wealth throughout the transaction, providing strategic and financial guidance in support of the firm's long-term growth objectives.

About Republic Capital Group:

Republic Capital Group, led by CEO and Founder John Langston, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities and their clients. Republic partners with firms at the forefront of M&A activity and active participants in the transformation of the industry. Republic is headquartered in New York, with locations in Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Orlando, & West Palm Beach.

For more information, please visit republiccg.com and follow Republic Capital Group on LinkedIn.

