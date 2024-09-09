Cerity Partners Appoints Todd Cassler as First-Ever Chief Growth Officer

Cerity Partners expands its leadership team with the addition of Todd Cassler to drive the firm's organic growth strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Todd Cassler as the firm's inaugural Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Cassler will be responsible for driving Cerity Partners' growth strategy across the firm.

Todd Cassler, Chief Growth Officer

Cassler's appointment comes during a period of remarkable growth for Cerity Partners. "Welcoming a leader solely dedicated to driving robust organic growth will significantly enhance our colleagues' ability to expand their practices and serve a broader client base," said Kurt Miscinski, President and CEO. "Todd's vast industry experience aligns perfectly with our firm's ambitious growth objectives, and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Cassler brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry. He most recently served as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Mariner Wealth Advisors, where he spearheaded enterprise growth across all business units, including their ultra-high-net-worth practice and the Mariner Advisor Network. Prior to this, Cassler held key leadership roles as President of Financial Institutions and Advisory Solutions at John Hancock Investments and as the head of U.S. and EMEA institutional distribution at Manulife Investment Management, one of the world's largest asset managers.

"I am incredibly excited to join Cerity Partners, a firm that stands out for its strong culture, dedication to its colleagues, and unwavering commitment to excellence. The firm's impressive growth and best-in-class advice offerings reflect the hard work and passion of its team. I look forward to working alongside such talented colleagues and helping to drive continued success for our clients and the firm."

Cassler will be based out of Boston, where Cerity Partners is deepening its presence with the recent opening of a new office.

He holds an MBA from Sacred Heart University and a BA from Western Connecticut State University. Cassler is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and serves on several boards, including Sacred Heart University's Welch Business School, Junior Achievement Americas, and Montrose School. Additionally, he advises Anasova and is an Honorary Trustee of the Boston Children's Museum.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Cerity Partners