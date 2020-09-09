Cerity Partners' Matthew Gnabasik Authors New Book: 401(k) Best Practices: A Guidebook for Plan Sponsors

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a national independent financial advisory firm, announced today the release of Partner Matthew Gnabasik's book, 401(k) Best Practices: A Guidebook for Plan Sponsors. This is Gnabasik's second book dedicated to helping plan sponsors and their retirement plan advisors create results-driven retirement plans. With contributions from Partner Ty Parrish, the book describes the simple changes plan sponsors can make today to increase retirement readiness for the majority of their employees. It was released on September 4 and is available for download on Amazon.

Drawing on his 30-years of experience, Gnabasik provides a strategic framework for evaluating and significantly improving 401(k) plans. Areas of focus include reconfiguring plan design, employing financial wellness, designing an investment lineup based on behavioral finance, and maintaining strong fiduciary governance.

"This book pulls together best practices to transform an organization's 401(k) plan into a powerful engine for retirement readiness," said Gnabasik. "No matter how big or small the plan or the industry, any organization can create a world-class retirement plan that benefits both the employer and its employees."

401(k) Best Practices: A Guidebook for Plan Sponsors also provides plan sponsors with actionable steps they can take to find the right plan advisor for their organization. According to Ty Parrish, national retirement plan practice leader for Cerity Partners, "This discussion is a vital component for creating 21st century retirement plans. An effective advisor can help a plan sponsor quickly and efficiently implement the best practices outlined in this book."

About Cerity Partners:

Cerity Partners is a leading, national independent financial advisory firm with extensive experience working with defined contribution, defined benefit and nonqualified deferred compensation plans for public and private companies, higher education, foundations, and endowments. The firm's in-house experts of tax advisors, financial planners, investment professionals, and retirement plan consultants are passionate about and committed to providing objective financial advice and oversight. Additional information can be found at www.ceritypartners.com.

