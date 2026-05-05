Cerity Partners Named to USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms List for 2026

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced today that it has been recognized by USA TODAY on its list of Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2026, developed in partnership with market research firm Statista.

Cerity Partners Among USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2026.

The annual ranking recognizes top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on an independent third‑party evaluation. Firms were assessed across two primary dimensions: recommendations from clients, financial advisors, and industry experts, and growth in assets under management (AUM). "We are honored to be recognized by USA TODAY and Statista among top advisory firms nationwide," said Kurt Miscinski, Partner & Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering thoughtful advice, long‑term perspective, and disciplined execution."

Cerity Partners was ranked as the eighth best financial advisor firm with assets under management over $5 billion, and 13th overall.

Recommendations were gathered through an independent survey of more than 30,000 individuals, including financial advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Self‑recommendations were not permitted. AUM growth was analyzed using publicly available data from the SEC Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) database, measuring both short‑term growth from January 2025 to January 2026 and mid‑term growth over a three‑year period (2023–2026).

The USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list was published on April 15, 2026, and is available online at usatoday.com.

Award Disclosures:

The USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list was developed by Statista and is based on independent survey responses and publicly available assets under management data. The award is not indicative of Cerity Partners' future performance or of any one client's experience. Neither Cerity Partners nor its employees paid a fee to obtain, use or promote this ranking.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at ceritypartners.com.

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SOURCE Cerity Partners