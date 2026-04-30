Cerity Partners Makes First Major Sports Investment as Title Sponsor of 2026 Hall of Fame Open

Cerity Partners will support equal prize money across men's and women's draws as part of multi-year partnership

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced a multi-year partnership with the International Tennis Hall of Fame ("ITHF"), becoming title sponsor of the Hall of Fame Open, now named the Cerity Partners Hall of Fame Open, the ITHF's combined ATP Challenger and WTA 125 tournament.

The partnership marks Cerity Partners' entry into the sports arena and reflects the firm's continued expansion of its wealth management capabilities for athletes, entrepreneurs and next-generation clients. As part of the partnership, Cerity Partners will support equal prize money across the men's and women's draws, continuing the tournament's introduction of parity in 2025. Total prize money will increase to $225,000 per field, up $25,000 from last year.

"This partnership marks a meaningful first for Cerity Partners and a natural extension of how we are growing the firm," said Tara Ryan, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Cerity Partners. "Working with the ITHF gives us an opportunity to be present in a setting that reflects the focus, discipline and long-term perspective we bring to our clients, while building new relationships across generations of fans and supporting the communities connected to the game."

"Our experience working with professional athletes, entrepreneurs and other individuals with complex financial lives gives us a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities that come with success at the highest levels," said Kurt Miscinski, CEO of Cerity Partners. "This partnership reflects our ongoing support of the sports community and reinforces the intersection we see across building and sustaining wealth, and maintaining a successful athletic career. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with the sport while celebrating the achievements of its athletes."

In the months ahead, Cerity Partners and the International Tennis Hall of Fame will collaborate on a range of initiatives tied to the Cerity Partners Hall of Fame Open. As title sponsor, Cerity Partners will be integrated across the tournament through on-court branding, broadcast visibility, and client hospitality experiences. Additional collaborations will include original content, on-site engagement and the firm's role as presenting sponsor of Women in Sports Day during the tournament.

To learn more about Cerity Partners and how the firm supports athletes, entrepreneurs and families with comprehensive wealth management, visit ceritypartners.com.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and institutions with comprehensive financial planning, investment, tax, and retirement solutions.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners for Cerity Partners

[email protected]

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 270 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

About the Cerity Partners Hall of Fame Open

Hosted on the historic grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, the Cerity Partners Hall of Fame Open is a combined ATP Challenger and WTA 125 event. The 2026 tournament will be held July 2-13, award equal prize money to both men's and women's draws, and is the only grass court stop on both tours outside of Europe. The tournament is operated by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and proceeds directly support the organization's mission to preserve the history of tennis and celebrate its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit halloffameopen.com.

SOURCE Cerity Partners