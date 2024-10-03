Cerity Partners Welcomes Janiczek Wealth Management

The merger with Janiczek Wealth Management further deepens Cerity Partners' ability to serve high and ultra-high-net worth private clients in Denver, a priority market for the firm.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is merging with Janiczek Wealth Management ("Janiczek"), a Denver-based financial advisory firm serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janiczek's highly credentialed and experienced team to Cerity Partners," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "They have a proven track record of delivering highly specialized, integrated and personalized wealth management services to affluent private clients for over three decades. This partnership will deepen our capabilities for this important client segment, and support Cerity Partners' commitment to bringing best-in-class financial advice and services to key markets like Denver."

"The merger between Janiczek Wealth Management and Cerity Partners expands our ability to serve high and ultra-high net worth private clients." said Joseph Janiczek. "Our 34 years headquartered in Colorado, collaborating with wonderful clients, charities, business leaders, investment bankers, family offices, and distinguished law and accounting practices in the region, is only enhanced by this synergetic partnership."

For Cerity Partners, the partnership comes during a period of strategic growth in the Denver market, following combinations with Wealth Legacy Institute and Keating Wealth Management earlier this year to expand Cerity Partners' holistic wealth management, financial planning and investment management capabilities in the region. The combinations together add approximately $1.4 billion in AUM to Cerity Partners.

