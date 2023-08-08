Cerity Partners Welcomes Jeffrey C. LeSage

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., welcomes Jeffrey C. LeSage as a Partner, Chief Talent Officer, and an Executive Committee Member effective Monday, July 31, 2023.

Jeff's illustrious career spans nearly 40 years in the professional services industry. Notably, Jeff served as the Americas Vice Chairman and National Managing Partner of KPMG's tax practice.  Under his leadership, KPMG's tax revenue increased from $1.4 billion to $3.0 billion in the US, where he managed over 12,000 professionals.  Before joining KPMG, Jeff started his career as a tax advisor for Arthur Andersen.

Kurt Miscinski, CEO of Cerity Partners, remarked, "We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to Cerity Partners and our Executive Committee.  His experience and proven leadership will strengthen our commitment to building a world class professional services firm and an exceptional offering for our clients." 

Jeff is a summa cum laude graduate of Villanova University and a member of the University's Provost Board.  Jeff is also a member of the Board of Directors of Convalt Energy and the Marfan Foundation.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized financial and wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. 

For more information, please visit www.ceritypartners.com.

