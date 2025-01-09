Cerity Partners Welcomes Prio Wealth

The addition of Prio Wealth will deepen Cerity Partners' wealth management offerings for private and corporate clientele across the Boston metropolitan area. The merger adds $4.1B in AUM to Cerity Partners.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is merging with Prio Wealth (Prio), a Boston-based wealth management firm. This partnership will expand Cerity Partners' comprehensive suite of wealth advisory services across family and generational wealth planning, financial and retirement planning, and investment management services. Prio Wealth will add $4.1B in AUM to Cerity Partners and will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

"Partnering with Prio Wealth reinforces our commitment to delivering integrated, personalized, and diversified wealth advisory solutions that address every aspect of our clients' financial needs," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "Prio's highly credentialed and experienced team will allow us to continue providing exceptional services, while building our presence in Boston, a market that continues seeing strong demand for best-in-class wealth management capabilities. We're delighted to welcome our new partners and colleagues to our partnership."

"For over three decades, we've remained steadfast in our mission of helping clients gain confidence and control of their financial lives by not only focusing on what they're invested in, but what they're investing for," said John Bratschi from Prio Wealth "Merging with Cerity Partners will allow us to continue building on our mission, while providing clients with expanded access to financial advisory solutions and strategies to bring their money and life into sync."

Echelon Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Prio Wealth, and Buchalter provided legal counsel.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners.com to learn more.

About Prio Wealth

Prio Wealth, a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm based in Boston, MA, has helped clients prioritize their financial and life goals for over thirty years. Using a disciplined and collaborative process, Prio provides individuals, families and non-profit organizations with unique and personalized wealth management and planning services.

