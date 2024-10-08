Cerity Partners Welcomes SBC Wealth Management

The addition of Indianapolis-based SBC Wealth Management expands Cerity Partners' wealth management offerings for affluent individuals and businesses in the Midwest. The combination adds $1bn in AUM to Cerity Partners.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is merging with SBC Wealth Management ("SBC"), an Indianapolis-based wealth management firm serving affluent individuals and businesses. The partnership enhances Cerity Partners' presence in the Midwest and deepens capabilities across financial planning and investment advisory services. SBC will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

"SBC's longstanding experience and commitment to personalized client service, colleague development and their community aligns perfectly with Cerity Partners' core values," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "Welcoming their talented team to our partnership strengthens our regional presence in Indianapolis and enhances our ability to deliver custom wealth management services to our clients."

"Merging with Cerity Partners is a natural progression of our 40-year mission to deliver exceptional wealth management solutions," said Patrick Morrow, Chief Executive Officer at SBC Wealth Management. "Our shared commitment to a client-first approach makes this partnership an ideal fit. Together, we'll deepen our wealth management capabilities and help our clients achieve their financial goals."

MarshBerry served as the exclusive financial advisor to SBC and Bose McKinney & Evans provided legal counsel.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners.com to learn more.

About SBC Wealth Management

Founded in 1983, SBC Wealth Management has over 40 years of experience offering comprehensive wealth management solutions to individuals and businesses.

