Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles market size reached US$ 795.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 2,230.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during 2023-2028.

There is a considerable rise in the utilization of CeNPs in corrosion protection, fuel oxidation catalysis, and automotive exhaust treatment. They are also used in polishing wafers during semiconductor circuit manufacturing. Besides this, CeNPs are employed in the personal care industry on account of their ultraviolet (UV) light filtering potential. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are focusing on reliance on renewable energy for reducing pollution levels and carbon emissions. This, along with the increasing use of CeNPs in solar cells around the world, is driving the overall sales and profitability. Apart from this, CeNPs have tumor-suppressing properties in vitro and in vivo for various cancers, such as lung, colon, and ovarian, which is catalyzing the demand for CeNPs worldwide.

Additionally, the lattice structure of CeNPs forms oxygen vacancies, which enable them to act as scavengers of free radicals in physiological conditions. This, coupled with the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing focus of market players on expanding their product portfolio is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Breakup by Form:

Dispersion

Powder

Breakup by Synthesis Method:

Traditional Synthesis Methods

Green Synthesis Methods

Breakup by Application:

Energy Storage

Polishing Agent

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players including:

American Elements

Cerion LLC

Inframat Corporation

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.

NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Strem Chemicals Inc. (Ascensus Specialties LLC)

