Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles market size reached US$ 795.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 2,230.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during 2023-2028.

There is a considerable rise in the utilization of CeNPs in corrosion protection, fuel oxidation catalysis, and automotive exhaust treatment. They are also used in polishing wafers during semiconductor circuit manufacturing. Besides this, CeNPs are employed in the personal care industry on account of their ultraviolet (UV) light filtering potential. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are focusing on reliance on renewable energy for reducing pollution levels and carbon emissions. This, along with the increasing use of CeNPs in solar cells around the world, is driving the overall sales and profitability. Apart from this, CeNPs have tumor-suppressing properties in vitro and in vivo for various cancers, such as lung, colon, and ovarian, which is catalyzing the demand for CeNPs worldwide.

Additionally, the lattice structure of CeNPs forms oxygen vacancies, which enable them to act as scavengers of free radicals in physiological conditions. This, coupled with the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing focus of market players on expanding their product portfolio is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on form, synthesis method and application.

Breakup by Form:

  • Dispersion
  • Powder

Breakup by Synthesis Method:

  • Traditional Synthesis Methods
  • Green Synthesis Methods

Breakup by Application:

  • Energy Storage
  • Polishing Agent
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Breakup by Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players including:

  • American Elements
  • Cerion LLC
  • Inframat Corporation
  • Meliorum Technologies Inc.
  • Nanophase Technologies Corporation
  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.
  • NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.
  • PlasmaChem GmbH
  • SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.
  • Strem Chemicals Inc. (Ascensus Specialties LLC)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market?
  • What is the breakup of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on the form?
  • What is the breakup of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market?

