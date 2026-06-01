CerraCap Impact Venture Capital Appoints Former Silicon Valley Bank and Equifax CIO Mark Rohrwasser to Lead CXO Council

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Impact Venture Capital ("CIVC") today announced the appointment of Mark Rohrwasser, former Chief Information Officer of Silicon Valley Bank and Equifax, to lead its CXO Council.

The CXO Council is a strategic executive advisory platform that brings together accomplished enterprise CXOs and technology leaders to help shape investment strategy, strengthen portfolio growth, and provide market-driven insights into the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

With more than 35 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, and digital transformation, Rohrwasser has held senior technology leadership roles at Silicon Valley Bank, Equifax, PayPal, Bank of America, and General Electric. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale technology modernization initiatives, cybersecurity transformations, global operations, and enterprise innovation programs.

"Enterprise technology is entering one of the most accelerated innovation cycles in history," said Mark Rohrwasser. "The CXO Council exists to create a trusted ecosystem where experienced operators, investors, and founders can collaborate in real time—helping CIVC identify transformative opportunities while supporting portfolio companies with practical insight, strategic guidance, and enterprise connectivity."

The CXO Council will play a critical role in supporting CIVC's Fund III and Fund IV investment activities by providing seasoned operator perspectives during investment diligence and helping identify emerging technology trends, enterprise priorities, cybersecurity requirements, and evolving spending patterns across industries.

Beyond investment evaluation, the Council's mission is to help safeguard and accelerate venture investments by providing deep operational expertise, strategic guidance, and access to enterprise networks. Council members will work closely with portfolio leadership teams to assess enterprise readiness, refine technology roadmaps, validate product-market fitness, and accelerate commercialization opportunities.

Designed as a highly curated community of technology executives, the CXO Council will serve as a platform for collaboration, education, and innovation, providing members with unique access to emerging technologies while giving founders access to some of the world's most experienced enterprise leaders.

Rohrwasser is a multi-time ORBIE CIO of the Year nominee and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 50 Technology Leaders for redefining the role of the modern CIO through innovation and transformation leadership.

Ultimately, the CXO Council will serve as a trusted resource for founders, portfolio companies, and investors alike—positioning CIVC and its ecosystem at the forefront of enterprise innovation, technology adoption, and value creation.

About CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC)

CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC) is a venture capital firm investing in frontier technologies across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, advanced computing, defense, aerospace, and enterprise innovation. Through its Corporate Intelligence Platform™, Sales & Scale™ model, strategic corporate partnerships, and executive advisory ecosystem, CIVC helps visionary founders accelerate commercialization, scale enterprise adoption, and drive sustainable growth. By connecting innovation with market demand, CIVC empowers entrepreneurs to build category-defining companies and shape the future of industries, economies, and society.

Media Contact: Nikki Arora

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SOURCE CerraCap Impact Venture Capital