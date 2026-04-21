CerraCap Invests in Nephronomics to Advance AI-Driven Kidney Disease Discovery

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures investment in Nephronomics reflects strategic conviction of backing platforms that transform fragmented healthcare systems into predictive, precision-driven ecosystems.

Nephronomics is a next-generation AI-bio precision medicine company. The company is building one of the world's most comprehensive clinical and genomic data sets focused on cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease—a rapidly emerging framework that links cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic disorders into a unified disease model.

Nephronomics' moat is built on data— in this AI era, data matters more than models. It has exclusive access to the largest renal dataset globally, spanning 42,000+ patients across a significant portion of U.S. dialysis clinics. This scale is difficult to replicate, positioning the company as a leader in data-driven kidney disease innovation.

Nephronomics is translating this proprietary dataset into actionable biological insight using advanced machine learning. Its platform leverages state-of-the-art capabilities—including protein modeling, variant-effect prediction, and generative design—to identify new disease subtypes, uncover causal mechanisms, and develop novel therapeutic targets.

This approach enables a shift from correlation to causation in drug discovery—accelerating the development of precision therapies that directly address disease-driving molecular pathways.

The opportunity is significant, with chronic kidney disease affecting 14% of the U.S. population and 850 million people globally. Despite over $141 billion in annual U.S. spending, kidney disease remains under-researched, creating a clear gap for precision medicine approaches. The company intends to develop a pipeline of internal therapeutic programs while also partnering with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development."

For CerraCap, the investment aligns with its focus on backing AI-native infrastructure that enables systemic transformation across industries.

"This is not simply about applying AI to existing workflows," Vikas Datt - CerraCap leadership noted. "It's about enabling an entirely new intelligence layer for healthcare and life sciences. Nephronomics, will not only accelerate innovation in kidney disease but also demonstrate how the future of medicine will be built: on intelligent systems powered by data, driven by insight, and scaled through strategic ecosystems."

For Nephronomics, the partnership brings more than capital—it adds strategic leverage.

"CerraCap shares our conviction that the ESKD population represents one of the most genetically informative cohorts in CKM disease — enriched signals of both protective and harmful variants that are uniquely powerful for therapeutic target discovery," said Deniz Kural, Chief Science Officer and Founder of Nephronomics. "Their experience backing applied AI companies and their investment here supports our work translating those signals into precision therapies across the cardio-kidney-metabolic spectrum."

CerraCap Ventures, a Southern California based early-stage venture capital firm, is dedicated to B2B enterprise-grade technology investments focused on the new fundamentals of digital innovation that are aligned to its core thesis of Healthier, Secure Planet. CerraCap Ventures enables rapid growth of startups by leveraging its distinctive Sales & Scale™ Business Model and driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. www.Cerracap.com

Nephronomics, a joint venture between Mechanica Partners and Fresenius Medical Care, is assembling the world's largest vertically integrated cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease database and deep learning model with >42,000 patients consented. The Nephronomics Atlas contains matching whole genome and longitudinal clinical data of patients with advanced CKD and ESKD including comprehensive laboratory data, diagnosis histories, treatments, and raw radiology images. For more information, please visit www.nephronomics.com.

Contact: Nikki Arora, [email protected]

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures