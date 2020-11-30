CerraCap Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners join forces for New Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners are pleased to announce their global strategic partnership integrating CerraCap's unique Sales & Scale™ model with Exfinity's stated vision helping develop global enterprise startups leveraging the Indo-US corridor.

CerraCap and Exfinity together are poised to unleash the next wave of enterprise artificial intelligence and digital disruption. "With Exfinity's understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise and agile collaborative approach uniquely compliments how CerraCap operates. We believe this facilitates an extraordinary opportunity for expansion of right global investments for leading technology products and platform," shared Saurabh Ranjan, CEO and Founder, CerraCap Ventures.

Given that CerraCap is domiciled in US and Exfinity in India, portfolio companies will benefit the Indo-US corridor for optimum capital and access to the global markets. Enterprise startups can leverage the CerraCap-Exfinity partnership to create frugal but cutting-edge innovation in India and launch the products in US. Together their core investment will focus on Cyber Security, Health-Tech, Logistics, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning which incorporates deep learning and underpins many recent advances in other AI technologies.

"Partnering with CerraCap Ventures will allow us to provide the very best business program and portfolio strategies on which we will conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms," said Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner & CIO of Exfinity. "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of enterprise AI and place our portfolio companies on the best path for their success in the new ever changing business landscape."

CERRACAP VENTURES is a Global fund headquartered in Orange County, California dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Healthcare, Enterprise AI and Cyber Security. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies.

EXFINITY VENTURE PARTNERS is an early-stage Venture Capital Fund based out of India and registered with SEBI as a Category I AIF. It is founded by industry veterans who have strong operating backgrounds. The fund focuses on Enterprise Tech investments at pre–Series A, Series A stage. Exfinity is now raising its third fund with a targeted size of INR 5 billion.

