CerraCap Ventures Invests in Biopharma AI Company Totient Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CerraCap Ventures announces its third health-tech investment. Totient is an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery platform that identifies and harnesses human-derived antibodies from individuals with exceptional immune responses.

Operating at the intersection of traditional biotechnology and AI, Totient's platform has analyzed the immune repertoire of over 50,000 patients to identify high affinity antibodies against known and novel tissue-specific targets. Totient has demonstrated an ability to correctly assemble antibodies from bulk patient RNA sequencing data, without the need for specialized single-cell or antibody sequencing. The company's mission is to build deepest library of disease-derived tissue-specific immunogenic antigens and fully human antibodies.

"Totient combines machine learning with the natural learning and evolution happening within the human body in order to do antibody discovery at a massive scale" said Vikas Datt, Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "Under the leadership of CEO Deniz Kural, PhD and CBO James Sietstra who are seasoned entrepreneurs with a track record of life science deals, Totient is well positioned to partner with companies developing cell therapies, ADCs, and bispecific to meet its mission."

"Over the last two years our team built and validated a unique population-scale discovery platform to assemble high-affinity antibodies from tissues affected by autoimmunity, infections, and cancer" said Totient CEO, Deniz Kural. "With the support of our investors like CerraCap we intend to advance a subset of our proprietary antibodies into the clinic while pursuing a broad and flexible partnering strategy for other candidates in parallel."

Totient Inc. is an AI-driven biotechnology company that leverages tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs) to identify novel tissue-specific antigens and develop matching high-affinity antibody therapeutics. Totient uses machine learning and immunoinformatic technology to pull critical insights from large, complex datasets, to assemble the most potent antibody candidates quickly and accurately. The unique applicability of the Totient platform allows the company to remain flexible and develop therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune disease, infections, and viruses. For more information, visit www.totient.bio.

CERRACAP VENTURES is a Global fund headquartered in Orange County, California dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Healthcare, Enterprise AI and Cyber Security. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.cerracap.com .

