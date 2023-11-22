CerraCap Ventures Joins Quantum Revolution: Invests in Entropica Labs' Series A Funding Round

CerraCap Ventures

22 Nov, 2023

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a Southern California-based venture capital firm, proudly announces its participation in Entropica Labs' Series A funding round, reinforcing its dedication to making quantum computers useful.  

Entropica Labs, drawing on years of hands-on research across various quantum computing modalities and platforms, is developing software tools to empower users to design fault-tolerant versions of quantum circuits and algorithms.

As part of the investment Vikas Datt, Partner CerraCap Ventures joins the Entropica Labs board as an observer.  "We are excited to join Entropica Labs on their quantum computing journey. Their innovative approach and steadfast dedication to tackling pivotal challenges harmonize perfectly with CerraCap's investment principles. Entropica Labs stands at the cusp of molding the quantum computing future, and we eagerly anticipate working with them in this groundbreaking endeavor", said Vikas Datt.

Entropica Labs has demonstrated exceptional prowess in the field by building strong partnerships with hardware companies and delivering value with a nimble and dedicated Team. The successful Series A funding round further validates Entropica Labs' position as a key player in the quantum technology landscape.

Dr. Tommaso Demarie, CEO of Entropica Labs, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "CerraCap's investment is a significant endorsement of our vision and capabilities. Their Sales and Scale model, coupled with a commitment to supporting portfolio companies, will be invaluable to us in the US market."

CerraCap Ventures, known for its strategic investments and operational support to portfolio companies, sees immense potential in Entropica Labs. The firm's approach aligns with the growing demand for sophisticated software solutions in the quantum computing space.

"As quantum technology continues to evolve, CerraCap Ventures recognizes the critical role that companies like Entropica Labs play in providing practical solutions to the challenges in the quantum computing landscape. We believe in empowering the next generation of quantum developers and engineers," remarked Saurabh Ranjan.

The investment from CerraCap Ventures signifies a collaborative effort to drive advancements in quantum computing. As quantum technology becomes increasingly accessible, CerraCap Ventures is poised to contribute to the transformative journey that lies ahead.

About CerraCap Ventures:
CerraCap Ventures is an Orange County, California-based early-stage venture capital firm specializing in cyber security, advanced analytics, and health-tech investments. With a focus on B2B enterprise companies, CerraCap Ventures empowers high-growth innovative companies through its unique "Sales & Scale" approach, leveraging partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to drive growth and success, visit www.cerracap.com.

About Entropica Labs:
Founded in Singapore by Tommaso Demarie and Ewan Munro in 2018, Entropica's thesis is that commercial, practical applications of quantum computers require fault-tolerant quantum error correction, i.e., the ability to actively remove errors from quantum computations. Entropica is a quantum computing software company driven by a mission to build software development tools to accelerate the arrival, and adoption, of useful quantum computers. To learn more about Entropica, visit www.entropicalabs.com.

