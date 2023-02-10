CerraCap Ventures invests in Predicta Med, an autoimmune disease detection and intervention recommendation company

Predicta Med is building the world's first decision support platform for early detection and intervention recommendation of immune-related diseases.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal headquartered Venture Capital fund, CerraCap Ventures, has announced a strategic investment in Predicta Med, one of the world's leading early startups helping medical clinics and institutions identify and work-up immune-related diseases earlier.

Their PredictAI™ platform aggregates, analyses, and enriches data-driven decision-making that helps healthcare providers drastically reduce immune-related disease diagnosis from years and months to weeks. Predicta Med has established vital partnerships with prestigious healthcare providers like Hea3rt (Stanford Medicine's Healthcare AI Applied Research Team), Hoag Memorial Hospital, Presbyterian and KSM (Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi) Research and Innovation. In addition, Predicta Med has completed Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate, a 20-week program focused on model validation and clinical readiness designed to help early-stage health tech AI startups become market-ready. These collaborations have enriched Predicta Med's data analytics platform with more than 8.5 million EMR and claims records.

Commenting on the investment, Abhi Mukherjee, Operating Partner, CerraCap Ventures, said, "Predicta Med has a clearly defined mission to improve the health of millions and has built a commendable early-mover advantage in creating a decision support platform to help early detection and intervention of chronic diseases that afflict more than 50 million Americans annually. Shlomit and Benny, Predicta Med's Co-Founders, are very passionate about their mission and have brought together an elite team of subject matter experts, advisors, and investors. We are confident that together, we will make a positive impact to millions of lives globally."

Predicta Med's mission is to help improve the lives of millions of patients affected by more than 100 autoimmune and immune-related diseases known today. The annual global spending on the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune diseases exceeds $100B worldwide. Successful pilots in the US and Israel put Predicta Med's team at the cusp of the large-scale availability of their platform for providers and payers alike.

Shlomit Steinberg-Koch, Co-Founder and CEO of Predicta Med, added, "We are excited to have CerraCap Ventures on board so early in our journey. Early-stage startups like ours must have VCs deeply passionate about healthcare innovation. We are in great company with CerraCap's portfolio startups, poised to improve healthcare outcomes for billions. Benny Getz (Co-Founder and CTO) and I are excited to have access to CerraCap's robust healthcare advisory and business network. Our mission to expand in the US market has started on a very positive note, and I am positive that we can build the right market access strategy for Predicta Med."

Predicta Med's deep learning engine aggregates EMR and claims data, enriches and analyzes it using state-of-the-art techniques. The platform discovers patients at risk of autoimmune and immune-related diseases and provides actionable insights for optimal work-up. The learning algorithms are geared to develop models that can be adaptively applied to other conditions. The current product suite is focused on seven immune-related diseases - Celiac, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Psoriatic Arthritis. Immediate plans include targeted pilots, strengthening provider and payer partnerships and expanding the core R&D and S&M teams for optimal product experience.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Cyber Security, Healthcare and Planet Tech. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more details, please visit: www.cerracap.com

About Predicta Med:

Predicta Med is an AI-based digital health company in the field of predictive analytics. Their mission is to enable early detection and effective treatment selection of autoimmune and immune-related diseases using their propriety AI engine. They empower clinicians to provide earlier recognition and identification, and offer clinically validated work-up suggestions to reduce disease progression by combining expert medical knowledge with cutting-edge learning techniques. Successful ongoing pilots have accelerated Predicta Med's journey to improving millions of lives worldwide by shortening the diagnosis journey and enabling early detection and effective treatment. Read more: www.predicta-med.com/

Contact:

Nikki Arora

[email protected]

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures