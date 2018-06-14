CertainTeed Continues Partnership To Support Homes For Our Troops

As a leading North American building products manufacturer, CertainTeed has been a dedicated partner of HFOT by donating an extensive portfolio of products to approximately 120 homes of the more than 250 completed by the HFOT initiative. CertainTeed's involvement has evolved over time from donating various building products to a more formal partnership over the past five years, being an exclusive provider of roofing, insulation, drywall and siding/outdoor living products. Additionally, CertainTeed's involvement with this top-rated charity, based on the rating of Charity Navigator, has included many CertainTeed employees who actively participate in HFOT community build events.

"We're excited to extend our support and continue our partnership with Homes For Our Troops by donating our innovative products to help build specially adapted custom homes for post-9/11 Veterans and their families," said Mark Rayfield, CEO of CertainTeed. "It's an honor to serve our community and pay it forward to the Servicemembers and Veterans that help keep our nation safe."

CertainTeed is proud to continue its commitment to provide products to the approximately 30 specially adapted custom homes built annually for post-9/11 Veterans. With the breadth and depth of products CertainTeed donates to the HFOT initiative, Veterans will have access to a variety of innovative and reliable options to seamlessly coordinate a home tailored to their personal taste. Each home is engineered to provide complete comfort to the Veteran, going beyond ADA compliance.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, representatives from Homes For Our Troops visited CertainTeed's headquarters to celebrate the commitment and to share their mission with CertainTeed employees. They also toured CertainTeed's building, which is a "living laboratory" in commercial building design focused on sustainability and comfort.

"We are incredibly grateful to have CertainTeed as a national partner," said Bill Ivey, Executive Director of Homes For Our Troops. "Over the years, their exceptional support in product and in-kind donations has exceeded $1.6 million and has greatly accelerated our mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. We are looking forward to continuing to work with CertainTeed and its great employees."

To learn more about CertainTeed's Homes For Our Troops partnership, visit www.certainteed.com.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country and enable them to focus on their family, recovery and rebuilding their lives. Since HFOT's founding in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to the program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veterans choose to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. www.hfotusa.org

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan, "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall, and ceilings. A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,300 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The company had total sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2017. www.certainteed.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certainteed-continues-partnership-to-support-homes-for-our-troops-300666394.html

SOURCE CertainTeed

Related Links

http://www.certainteed.com

