CertainTeed Introduces First-Ever Home Color Palette of the Year: Coastal Current

A collection of nature-inspired blue hues that brings a timeless curb appeal across every region

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CertainTeed , a leading North American manufacturer of light and sustainable interior and exterior building solutions, launched its first-ever Home Color Palette of the Year: Coastal Current. Inspired by the calming essences of a coastal walk, the palette blends blue hues with warm neutrals to evoke balance and tranquility. This curated collection of hues is designed as an inspiration to help homeowners, builders, and design professionals bring cohesive, timeless color to every part of the home.

CertainTeed's Home Color Palette of the Year: Coastal Current

With the widest selection of color options available in the industry, and an expansive product portfolio spanning multiple solutions both inside and outside of the home, CertainTeed has solidified itself as a leader in innovation and home design. Recognizing that color often takes center stage inside the home, the brand sought to showcase how color can transcend to the exterior as well to create a cohesive, design-forward look. CertainTeed's Home Color Palette of the Year covers color selections across the full exterior of the home: Siding, Roofing, Trim and Accent colors.

CertainTeed colorways featured in Coastal Current are Max Def Moiré Black, Midnight Blue, Coastal Storm, Pacific Blue, Colonial White and Sterling Gray.

Roofing: Max Def Moiré Black – Landmark®, Landmark® PRO, Landmark® ClimateFlex®, Landmark® Northgate® ClimateFlex®, Landmark Solaris®, Landmark® PRO Solaris®, and Landmark® TL Solaris

"This marks a new chapter in how we continue to help customers express their vision through color," said Bill Furman, Product Marketing Manager, Siding at CertainTeed. "With so many options available, choosing the right combination can feel overwhelming. With the Coastal Current Home Color Palette, consumers can envision how to mix and match colors and materials to create the home of their dreams."

In 2025, CertainTeed saw a notable increase in sales volume for blue and neutral exterior finishes across key regions including New England, Mid-Atlantic, and the Carolinas. The brand sees this continuing well into 2026 as homeowners across the United States are opting for color palettes inspired by nature, indicating a steady shift toward refined simplicity and enduring curb appeal. These preferences reflect growing design trends that emphasize timeless color pairings, low-maintenance materials, and lasting curb appeal, which directly informed the development of CertainTeed's Coastal Current Home Color Palette.

"For CertainTeed, it's not just about building materials—it's about creating beauty, longevity, and resiliency in every home," said Summer Swingle, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Residential Roofing, at CertainTeed. "Creating a durable home that can last generations doesn't have to sacrifice aesthetics. Our first-ever Home Color Palette showcases the breadth of not only the brand's exterior solutions, but also showcasing a range of colors and textures designed to inspire."

To learn more about CertainTeed's portfolio and to view additional Color selections, visit the website here and the ColorCoach tool here .

