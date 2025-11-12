CERTAINTEED'S LANDMARK® CLIMATEFLEX® SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 HOME RENO AWARD WINNER

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CertainTeed announced today that Landmark® ClimateFlex® was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2026 .

Landmark® ClimateFlex® combines the beauty and dimensionality of wood shake roofing with the durable performance of polymer-modified asphalt. This results in resilient roofing shingles that deliver enhanced hail resistance, superior granule adhesion, and all-weather performance year-round.

Homeowners not only have peace of mind that their roof has superior protection against the elements, but also increase home value and curb appeal with Landmark® ClimateFlex®'s variety of color options to fit any home's aesthetic. Additionally, Landmark® ClimateFlex® shingles are algae-resistant and help protect against staining or streaking caused by blue-green algae.

"We are truly honored that Landmark® ClimateFlex® has been selected by Good Housekeeping as a 2026 Home Reno Award winner," said Summer Swingle, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at CertainTeed. "This prestigious recognition represents CertainTeed's commitment to delivering solutions that increase curb appeal without compromising on performance, especially as extreme weather events are on the rise."

Each year, engineers and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute, together with a team of outside experts, spend months rigorously evaluating the best products and services for home remodeling and maintenance. As part of the evaluation process, analysts send products into the homes of consumer testers to see how they perform in real-world conditions, while GH design pros weigh in on style and aesthetics. To determine the winners, judges focus on key attributes including quality, value, efficiency, sustainability, and overall design appeal.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. www.certainteed.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

