CertaPro Painters® Jake Kiser Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

Owner of CertaPro Painters of Athens, GA recognized for excellence in franchising

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Kiser, owner of CertaPro Painters of Athens, GA, has been named 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Kiser was nominated by CertaPro Painters® and was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

The IFA recognized CertaPro Painters® Jake Kiser with its highest honor awarded to individual franchisees. Post this Jake Kiser and representatives from CertaPro Painters® celebrating Jake's award at the IFA conference.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Jake Kiser with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

"I am honored to be nominated by CertaPro Painters and recognized by the IFA as a Franchisee of the Year," said Kiser. "When I started my business in 2005, the goal was to deliver extraordinary experiences for customers, staff, painters and the community. I remain inspired by their commitment to exceptional customer service and giving back."

Kiser is a champion of the CertaPro Painters Paint it Pink campaign — an annual campaign that raises donations and awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and the Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC). Most recently, Jake and his team partnered with a local coffee shop in Athens, Georgia, to amplify awareness of the cause by painting it pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I am beyond proud of Jake Kiser for this amazing accomplishment," said Michael Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of CertaPro Painters. "Jake's commitment to our core values and his give back spirit exemplify what it means to represent CertaPro Painters within his community."

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services, through more than 450 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/ .

