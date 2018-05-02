Certent Announces Sponsors, Keynote Speaker, and Charity Event for 7th Annual Equity Management Summit

In addition to inspiring keynotes, product training, and expert thought leadership breakout sessions with up to 15 CPE credits available, Certent Summit attendees have the opportunity to build and strengthen relationships with Certent's network of industry and broker partners. This year's event partner sponsors include: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, UBS, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., Aon Equity Services and My Equity Comp.

"We are very excited to be joined by so many of our partners that focus on providing valuable, strategic options for our customers unique needs in equity management," said Aaron Bolshaw, Vice President of Marketing at Certent. "This year's event promises to be our best yet for delivering thought leadership and industry best practices for equity management professionals."

Brett Culp, acclaimed speaker, filmmaker, and author who documents the positivity of the human experience, will deliver the keynote address at the conference. Best known for the documentary film "Legends of the Knight," Brett engages in a passionate, meaningful mission that leaves a positive impact on businesses by encouraging superhero leadership.

Attendees will be able to volunteer with nonprofit organization Rise Against Hunger to package nutrient-rich meals destined for in-school feeding programs around the world. Rise Against Hunger, an international charity organization founded in 1998, is a meal packaging non-profit that has provided more than 380 million meals in 74 countries.

The 2018 Certent Summit is the company's 7th annual customer conference and is being held at the iconic beachfront Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. More information on this event, along with the other global summits hosted by Certent can be found at www.certentsummit.com.

About Certent

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

Aaron Bolshaw

Certent

+1 925 730 4300

press@certent.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certent-announces-sponsors-keynote-speaker-and-charity-event-for-7th-annual-equity-management-summit-300640686.html

SOURCE Certent, Inc.