Certified Group Welcomes David Morgan as Chief Executive Officer

With the CEO Appointment, Deborah Kerr joins Certified as Executive Chair

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group ("Certified"), a leading provider of testing and regulatory consulting services in North America, has announced David Morgan as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Morgan succeeds Amanda Bosse, who remains with the Company as an Advisor. Certified Group provides mission-critical and time-sensitive testing and regulatory consulting services to the food & beverage, dietary supplement & NHP, cosmetic, OTC, personal care, tobacco/nicotine, cannabis, hemp, and other regulated end markets.

Mr. Morgan has over two decades of experience in healthcare leadership, specializing in lab operations, including diagnostics, biopharma, and biotechnology. He previously was CEO and a Board Member of Zephyr AI, a precision medicine company using AI for drug development and decision support applications. He is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, with 30 years of active and reserve service.

"It's an exciting time to join the company and I strongly believe in the significant growth opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing the company's mission to consistently provide quality lab testing services and a best-in-class platform, and I believe the company is well positioned to grow," said David Morgan, CEO, Certified Group.

In addition to Mr. Morgan's appointment, Deborah Kerr will join Certified as Executive Chair. Ms. Kerr is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Value Creation at Warburg Pincus, a majority investor in Certified. She has more than 25 years of experience in strategic leadership, transformational change, and driving value creation to maximize company performance.

"After working closely with Certified over the past 5 years, I strongly believe in the unique market position the company has in providing differentiated lab testing services. I look forward to working closely with David; his experience in leading healthcare and diagnostics companies will bring a strong, experienced perspective to the strategic direction of the company," said Deborah Kerr, Executive Chair, Certified Group. "I also want to thank Amanda for her leadership and significant contributions over the past two years. Since her appointment as CEO, Amanda has strengthened customer relationships and has executed strategic investments in both geographic reach and organizational capabilities to support Certified's position as the leading provider for our customers."

About Certified Group

Certified Group is committed to delivering expert solutions and quality testing our customers can feel confident in – on time, every time – So the World Can Trust in What it Consumes™. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services, Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

