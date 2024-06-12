Certified Laboratories Expands Services with Cosmetic, OTC, & Supplement Testing at its Melville, N.Y., Laboratory

Site is now FDA-registered for testing over-the-counter (OTC) drug products.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, is pleased to announce the addition of cosmetic, over-the-counter (OTC) drug, and dietary supplement testing capabilities at its Melville, N.Y., testing laboratory. The lab is now FDA-registered for OTC drug testing, adding to its status as an ISO 17025-accredited and current Good Manufacturing Practices/Good Laboratory Practices-compliant lab.

"Clients in the Northeast U.S. will benefit from having a laboratory closer to their location, which enhances our service and reduces turnaround time," said Todd Shea, Certified Group President of Cosmetics, OTC, and Supplements.

The Melville lab's services for these industries will focus initially on microbiology and include validated methods for routine microbial-limits testing, Preservative Efficacy Testing (PET), and pathogen identification. Analytical chemistry services will be introduced in the coming months.

"Expanding capabilities at our Melville laboratory is part of our strategic initiative to grow our national footprint and improve service delivery to clients across North America, particularly in the Northeast," Shea added. "We continue to invest in our laboratories to ensure we provide best-in-class service in support of our clients' safety and quality programs."

For details or to speak with someone about testing cosmetic, OTC, or supplement samples, contact: [email protected].

About Certified Group

Certified Group is committed to delivering expert solutions and quality testing our customers can feel confident in – on time, every time – So the World Can Trust in What it Consumes™. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services, Certified Group includes Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

