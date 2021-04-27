Certified Laboratories Acquires Texas-based Microconsult, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y. and CARROLLTON, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, and a leading provider of food, supplements, cosmetic, and personal care laboratory, announced that it has acquired Microconsult Inc., an industry leader in cosmetic, supplements and personal care testing.

The union of Certified Laboratories and Microconsult Inc. will enhance the expansion of lab services and advancement into multiple industries and areas. A convergence of the two companies' teams and varying expertise will provide access to comprehensive experience for customers.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that Microconsult is joining Certified Laboratories as part of the Certified Group. Microconsult recently celebrated thirty five great years providing microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for our customers," stated William L. Bryan, CEO, Microconsult, Inc. "I cannot think of a better anniversary present than to join the Certified Group of laboratories. We look forward to additional growth and pledge continued excellent service to our customers across the country."

The addition of Microconsult Inc. to the Certified Laboratories family continues the expansion of lab services and strengthens the position as an strengthens the professional lab services position as an industry leader in quality and safety testing with deep experience in the personal care and cosmetics field.

"This is an important milestone for Certified Laboratories as it fits with our larger strategy to continue to expand the breadth of service and footprint for the Certified Group of companies, said Steven Mitchell, CEO of Certified Group. This expansion enables our continued efforts to grow our capabilities with our core market areas of supporting the food, supplements, and cosmetics in for the personal care industries with best in class service, quality, and testing. We welcome Microconsult Inc. and their clients into our Certified Group family."

Combining with Certified Group expands the footprint of the Certified Laboratory network to the South along with the current laboratories in California, Illinois, New York and Canada. This is the sixth acquisition under Certified Group since 2019.

