Certified Laboratories Approved as Amazon TIC for Supplements

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, is now officially recognized as an Amazon-approved Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) organization for dietary supplements. This designation enables Certified Laboratories to perform lab testing and verify cGMP documentation, both of which are required under Amazon's updated supplement compliance policy taking effect in 2026.

Supplements sold on Amazon must be manufactured in facilities compliant with FDA's 21 CFR 111 or 117 cGMP regulations.

With this approval, Certified Laboratories can now verify third-party cGMP certifications submitted by supplement sellers, a critical component of Amazon's new policy. As of 2026, all dietary supplements sold on Amazon must be manufactured in facilities compliant with FDA's 21 CFR 111 or 117 cGMP regulations and verified by an accredited third party.

This new designation adds to Certified Laboratories' existing Amazon TIC status for skin-lightening and ophthalmic products, further solidifying its role as a trusted compliance partner across high-risk consumer categories.

"This recognition reflects our continued commitment to supporting client compliance in highly regulated markets," said Todd Shea, President, Cosmetics, OTC, and Supplements, Certified Laboratories. "We are proud to offer testing and verification services that align with Amazon's evolving quality standards."

David Morgan, CEO of Certified Group, added, "Our expanding role as an Amazon-approved TIC across multiple product categories underscores our reputation for integrity, scientific rigor, and regulatory insight. Certified Laboratories is well positioned to help brands navigate Amazon's growing compliance landscape."

In addition to cGMP lab testing, Certified Laboratories offers cGMP documentation verification through Certified Group's Certification & Audit business unit and regulatory consulting via EAS Consulting Group. These services support compliance with Amazon's updated supplement policy.

