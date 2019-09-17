Certified Piedmontese Beef Offers Unique Corporate Holiday Gifting Opportunity

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—is offering businesses and corporate entities early booking discounts for all-natural, source-verified Piedmontese beef gift box collections ideal for clients, employees, and colleagues ahead of the holiday season.

The Certified Piedmontese corporate gifting program offers pre-selected or customizable Piedmontese beef gift box collections composed of a selection of the company's products—such as steaks, roasts, jerky, hot dogs, bratwursts, and snack sticks—all of which come from the rare Piedmontese breed of cattle known for its exceedingly lean and tender beef.

"When you choose Certified Piedmontese, you're not just gifting regular beef; you're giving the best beef right from the heart of our state," says Certified Piedmontese Online Sales Manager Ben Mohl. "Our family-owned cattle are raised to ensure the quality, tenderness, and flavor you expect and deserve from real Nebraska beef. Our goal is to help businesses make a statement this holiday season by gifting better beef."

Flexible pricing options and free shipping to multiple recipients or one location are available. Interested parties can visit the newly redesigned Piedmontese.com to navigate Certified Piedmontese product lines, including grass fed, grass finished beef and the Dynasty Selection, which comes from purebred Piedmontese cattle.

The Certified Piedmontese customer service team is available to help purchasers customize and coordinate corporate holiday gifts. To take advantage of the early booking discount or learn more about Certified Piedmontese's corporate gifting program, contact (800) 414-3487.

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

