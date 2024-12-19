Certify Canine Sets New Standards in Certification and Insurance for Working Dogs

Accountability Meets Accessibility Transforming Service, Therapy and Facility Dogs Certification

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify Canine, Inc., a groundbreaking company dedicated to empowering and supporting working dogs, is proud to announce the official launch of its comprehensive certification and insurance program for therapy, service, and facility dogs nationwide. By combining accessibility, accountability, and expertise, Certify Canine is redefining how working dogs are recognized and protected.

Founded by Blake Woody, a seasoned animal trainer with over 14 years of experience, Certify Canine is committed to setting the gold standard for working dog certification. The company's digital and in-person certification options make it easy for handlers and organizations to ensure their dogs meet rigorous performance and behavior standards, regardless of location. With the added benefit of third-party liability insurance, Certify Canine ensures both handlers and dogs are safeguarded in their vital roles.

Addressing a Critical Gap in the Industry Unlike many professions, there is currently no regulatory agency overseeing the certification or behavior standards of working dogs. Certify Canine bridges this gap by providing reliable, professional certification that upholds the behavior and performance expectations of therapy, service, and facility dogs. Through a combination of digital and in-person assessments, our program empowers handlers and organizations to meet these standards with confidence and ease of mind.

Certify Canine is proud to partner with a leading insurance provider to offer certified dogs third-party liability insurance—a first-of-its-kind solution in the working dog community. While Certify Canine is not an insurance agency, we serve as a trusted pathway to qualifying for this essential support. This unique offering ensures that handlers and organizations can focus on their critical roles without concern for unexpected legal or financial challenges.

Revolutionizing Support for Working Dogs Certify Canine recognizes the critical role that working dogs play in enhancing the lives of individuals and communities. Whether providing life-changing assistance to individuals with disabilities, bringing comfort to patients and students as therapy dogs, or supporting organizations as facility dogs, these animals deserve recognition and protection commensurate with their contributions. By offering flexible certification options, Certify Canine makes it easier than ever for handlers to gain the tools and recognition they need to succeed.

A Legacy of Excellence Blake Woody's personal journey—from recovering from a traumatic brain injury in 2010 to training hundreds of service and therapy dogs—has shaped Certify Canine's mission. Her experience as a trainer and advocate has driven her passion for making certification accessible and accountable for all. By leveraging digital tools and in-person assessments, Certify Canine brings a modern approach to supporting working dogs and their handlers.

Join the Movement Certify Canine invites working dog handlers, organizations, and advocates to join this transformative initiative. By participating in our certification program, you are not only ensuring your dog meets the highest standards but also gaining access to unparalleled support and protection.

For more information, please visit Certify Canine's website www.certifycanine.com . Together, we can elevate the standards of care and recognition for working dogs nationwide.

About Certify Canine Certify Canine, Inc. is the leading provider of certification and insurance services for working dogs, including therapy, service, and facility dogs. With a mission to set the standard in working dog recognition and support, Certify Canine combines decades of expertise with innovative solutions to empower handlers and the incredible dogs that change lives every day.

