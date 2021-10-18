CERTIFY Health Announces Premier Member Relationship with the CHIME Foundation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health, a leading provider of patient engagement and authentication solutions, recently announced that it has become a CHIME Premier Member. CHIME is an organization dedicated to bringing together leaders in healthcare information technology for collaboration and innovation. CERTIFY will work with the CHIME Foundation and participate in this knowledge exchange through sponsoring events and other programs.

This relationship will include engagement in educational initiatives such as forums, webinars, boot camps, certification programs, and more to help advance industry knowledge. CERTIFY will also be participating as one of the sponsors of the CHIME Fall Forum taking place in San Diego. This gathering for healthcare IT thought leaders is set to occur from October 27th to 30th 2021.

CERTIFY's team is proud to join other healthcare IT executives and organizations in the CHIME Foundation's network to continue innovating excellent solutions for the industry's most pressing issues. To learn more, contact [email protected].

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health focuses on helping healthcare organizations transform the way they engage with their patients. To accomplish this mission, CERTIFY offers a robust product suite including thermal screening, digital patient intake and authentication, and COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and credential solutions. Organizations of all types and sizes can leverage CERTIFY solutions to optimize their patient engagement and workflows. To learn more, visit us at www.certifyhealth.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior digital health leaders. CHIME includes more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 150 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment that enables senior industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for effective use of information management to improve health and care in their communities. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

