Certify Health's Revolutionary Facecheck Takes HIMSS Conference by Storm

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facecheck garnered huge interest at HIMSS this year, with attendees experiencing the power of the groundbreaking facial recognition system in real time.

Facecheck is the latest in a range of innovations developed by Certify Health to transform patient experience, increasing efficiency and reducing administrative burden in patient authentication to benefit everyone involved in the healthcare industry.

"The buzz generated by the Facecheck demo at HIMSS was beyond our expectations," said Kevon Kothari, Chief Growth Officer at Certify Health.

"It's exciting to see healthcare professionals recognize the value that Facecheck can bring to their practices in positive patient identification. Everything we do is designed to improve the day to day experiences of everyone involved in healthcare, from physicians and practices to patients and their families."

Facecheck utilizes facial recognition technology to streamline the patient check-in process. By simply smiling for the camera, patients can check in quickly and securely, eliminating the need for traditional paper forms or cumbersome electronic check-in systems. With Facecheck, patients can breeze through the check-in process, reducing wait times and enhancing their overall experience.

The success of Facecheck at HIMSS underscores the growing demand for solutions that prioritize efficiency, convenience, and patient satisfaction in healthcare settings. In today's fast-paced world, patients expect seamless experiences that mirror the convenience they enjoy in other aspects of their lives. Facecheck delivers on this expectation by offering a user-friendly check-in solution that is both efficient and secure.

"Facecheck represents the future of positive patient identification," Kothari emphasized. "It's not just about improving efficiency today; it's about changing expectations of experience in the long term and empowering healthcare providers to deliver better care."

Facecheck enables healthcare providers to optimize their operations, reduce administrative burdens, and improve staff productivity. With Facecheck, patient authentication tasks that once consumed valuable time and resources can now be automated, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care to their patients.

Furthermore, Facecheck prioritizes data security and patient privacy, ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations and other industry standards. Patient data is encrypted and securely stored, giving patients peace of mind knowing that their information is protected.

As healthcare continues to evolve, solutions like Facecheck are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of patient care. By embracing innovation and leveraging technology to enhance the patient experience, healthcare providers can stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of their patients.

Looking ahead, Certify Health remains committed to driving innovation in healthcare and empowering providers with genuine cutting-edge solutions.

