Industry Leaders Join Geisinger and CERTIFY Health for HIMMS Focus Group

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At last month's hugely successful HIMMS conference, an important focus group brought together industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and technology experts to explore the future of authentication and access management in healthcare. Led by Geisinger and Certify Health, the CERTIFY Health Focus Group proved to be a resounding success, sparking meaningful discussions and generating valuable insights that are poised to shape the future of healthcare IT.

Patrick Pennington of CERTIFY Health at HIMSS 2024

Patrick Pennington of CERTIFY Health emphasized the importance of these focus group sessions in driving innovation and advancing the healthcare industry.

"The CERTIFY Health Focus Group at HIMSS was an invaluable opportunity for industry leaders to come together and collaborate on the challenges and opportunities surrounding authentication and access management in healthcare," he said.

"These sessions provide a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and collectively chart the course for the future of healthcare IT."

The CERTIFY Health Focus Group tackled a wide range of topics related to authentication and access management, including identity verification, single sign-on solutions, multi-factor authentication, and user access controls. Participants engaged in lively discussions, sharing best practices, lessons learned, and emerging trends in patient experience.

One of the key themes that emerged from the session was the challenge of streamlining patient experience despite varying budgets, and how to support healthcare providers in upgrading their patients' experience with lower cost approaches including tablets and mobile devices.

As healthcare organizations strive to protect sensitive patient data and comply with regulatory requirements, they must also ensure that their authentication and access management solutions are user-friendly and seamless for clinicians and staff.

"CERTIFY Health Focus Group sessions provide a unique forum for healthcare IT professionals to collaborate and learn from each other," Pennington added.

"By sharing real-world experiences and best practices, participants gain valuable insights that they can apply to their own organizations. We're also able to draw on their ideas and suggestions for improving our own approach. Ultimately, the focus for all of us is a better patient experience. That's what drives us all."

Another highlight of the CERTIFY Health Focus Group was the opportunity to explore emerging technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to transform authentication and access management in healthcare. From biometric authentication facial recognition. participants discussed cutting-edge technologies and their implications for healthcare IT security.

"It's more than just a discussion forum; it's a catalyst for innovation," Pennington explained.

"By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we can identify new opportunities and drive meaningful change in healthcare systems."

Looking ahead, Geisinger and CERTIFY Health remain committed to hosting future CERTIFY Health Focus Group sessions and fostering collaboration among senior people in the industry. By leveraging the collective wisdom and experience of these leaders, they aim to drive continuous improvement and innovation in authentication and access management, ultimately enhancing security, efficiency, and patient care.

Media Contact:

Patricia Bradley

(240)751-4535

[email protected]

SOURCE CERTIFY Health