CertifyOS Unveils New Design and Brand Identity

The elevated visuals reinforce CertifyOS' commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertifyOS , a first-of-its-kind provider data intelligence platform, powered by API integrations and thousands of verified data points, today announced the launch of its brand refresh and new website design. The elevated visual identity reinforces CertifyOS' reputation as a reliable partner in cutting-edge data infrastructure management and emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in improving healthcare access.

"Our steadfast mission to build the data infrastructure that powers the next generation of provider data products driving streamlined data processes, empowering businesses, and illuminating pathways to effortless decision-making is represented in our new brand identity through both vibrant design elements and strategic messaging," said Anshul Rathi , Founder and CEO of CertifyOS. "The rollout of our new brand identity is a pivotal moment in CertifyOS' journey, as this visually represents our company's unwavering commitment to becoming a pioneer for frictionless provider data intelligence."

CertifyOS' focus on warmth and human-centric design ensures that it stands out as a company that prioritizes user experience and customer satisfaction. The changes include a new logo and typeface, a purple-shaded color palette, and elevated iconography and illustrations.

CertifyOS, founded by former Oscar Health employees, brings extensive expertise to improving data processes, beginning with provider licensing and credentialing, having credentialed over 40,000 providers. Their innovative data infrastructure slashes turnaround times from an industry standard of 28 days to under two minutes, resulting in significant cost savings, with user administrative expenses typically reduced by 40%.

For more information about how CertifyOS can benefit your organization and to check out the new look, please visit certifyos.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About CertifyOS

CertifyOS is a frictionless provider intelligence platform that delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, enrollment, and network monitoring to payors, providers, health systems and digital health companies. We have built a first-of-its-kind platform that unlocks insights for clinicians, teams and organizations, resulting in one-click credentialing and real-time network monitoring. Our end-to-end solution cuts verification time to mere minutes, using only five data points. CertifyOS creates network management efficiencies and removes barriers so providers can focus on care, not paperwork. Our team has more than 25 years of combined experience building provider data systems at Oscar Health, and are backed by top-tier VC firms who share in our mission to unlock the power of healthcare provider intelligence. To learn more, visit www.certifyos.com.

Contact: [email protected]

