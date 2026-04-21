Certilytics and IKS Health Bolster Strategic Partnership with New Agentic AI and Expert-in-the-Loop Oversight to Improve Healthcare Workflows and Impact Across the Patient Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics Inc., a leading innovator in AI-driven healthcare intelligence, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions. Through this enhanced partnership, IKS Health will use Certilytics' GenAI-powered predictive intelligence and real-time decision support to modernize administrative operations, enhance member engagement and improve price transparency.

IKS Health will license and integrate Certilytics' BrainstormAI Studio and CertHLM (Certilytics Healthcare Language Model) solution into its Health Agentic Care Enablement Platform. The integration supports an ecosystem in which AI agents manage complex tasks —such as prior authorization and patient outreach—under continuous human clinical oversight.

"We are excited to partner with IKS Health to help health plans, payers, plan sponsors and providers take advantage of opportunities generative AI can offer," said Andrew Ottum, executive vice president at Certilytics. "Since 2014, Certilytics has developed and commercialized agentic AI solutions purpose‑built for healthcare — enabling trusted, real‑time analysis while meeting the industry's highest standards for security, governance and validity."

Certilytics' solutions will deliver:

Accelerated healthcare modeling and predictive insights: The BrainstormAI Studio is a healthcare-focused machine learning and predictive model deployment platform. Its library of more than 1,000 predictive models will provide insights that empower proactive, safe and coordinated clinical actions between payers and providers.

The BrainstormAI Studio is a healthcare-focused machine learning and predictive model deployment platform. Its library of more than 1,000 predictive models will provide insights that empower proactive, safe and coordinated clinical actions between payers and providers. Real-time healthcare decision support: Debuted at HIMSS26 in Las Vegas last month, CertHLM, is an agentic, AI-powered interface that delivers instant, explainable intelligence. This solution will help streamline workflows and suggest decision-support guidance IKS Health can act on, quickly.

"At IKS Health, our mission is to enable care by removing the chores that prevent great outcomes. But for AI to be truly effective in healthcare, it must be responsible," said Sachin K. Gupta, founder and CEO of IKS Health. "By expanding our partnership, we are building a bridge between payer rules and provider workflows. We are combining Certilytics' deep predictive brain with our agentic hands while ensuring our proven human-in-the-loop model remains the ultimate safeguard for clinical and administrative accuracy."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to close the payer-provider gap and improve patient outcomes through agentic AI, human oversight, and unified action.

"During our two-year partnership with IKS Health, our data science and engineering teams have successfully translated advanced AI into real-world, deployable solutions — tools we believe will meaningfully deliver on the promise of this technology," said Robert Dwyer, Ph.D., chief data scientist of Certilytics.

About Certilytics, Inc.

Certilytics, Inc. is a leading health data and predictive analytics company that helps health plans, employers, and provider networks identify opportunities for cost savings and improved outcomes. Their BrainstormAI® platform and CertHLM™ tool allow users to visualize and act on complex data sets to drive real-world change. For more information, visit certilytics.com.

About IKS Health

IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates AI, agentic workflows, and human expertise to create smarter operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for "Augmenting Human Expertise with AI," IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE – IKS and BSE – 544309}

Media Contact: Certilytics

Alyssa Read, VP and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Certilytics