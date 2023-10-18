Certolux, a Leviton Brand, Introduces New Downlights for Healthcare's Technical Spaces

Downlights by Certolux are engineered to meet the needs of surgical suites, patient rooms and behavioral health

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leviton introduces three new series of sealed healthcare luminaires from Certolux. These specification-grade downlights are designed for surgical suites, patient rooms and behavioral health facilities, and each offers an upscale, residential feel without compromising lighting performance or patient safety.

Certolux's MSD surgical downlights are carefully engineered to safeguard patients while providing superior illumination. They offer optional 97+ CRI to aid in the accurate evaluation of skin and tissue and MILSTD 461G certification which eliminates any risk of electromagnetic interference with surgical equipment.

MDD downlights are visually appealing and help create a cleaner environment for patient rooms in hospitals. Their glare-free, ambient illumination is comfortable and functional, and healthcare-critical certifications prevent contaminants from jeopardizing patient outcomes.

Finally, BDL downlights provide patient-safe lighting in behavioral health facilities. Certolux's people-first design combines refined style with the durability and rigid construction of institutional fixtures, resulting in a balance of comfort and safety for patients and staff.

All are Ingress Protection (IP) rated, certified NSF2, meet ISO3 cleanroom standards and carry an IK10 impact rating. Other features include:

  • 4" and 6" diameter apertures
  • Up to 5,000 lumens
  • Diecast trims with antimicrobial finishes
  • Optional 97+ CRI, R9>97 light engine
  • Optional low voltage controllers

"Certolux's new downlights demonstrate how safety, cleanliness and elegance combine to create superior healthcare lighting," said Tim Stevens, Product Manager at Viscor. "Certolux customers are already familiar with the superior quality and illuminance offered by our healthcare troffers. These downlights are designed to round out our healthcare lighting offerings and complete the facility."

To learn more about Certolux's New Sealed Downlights, visit https://www.viscor.com/downlights.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls
Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/lightingandcontrols.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or https://www.youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton

