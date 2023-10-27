Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Frantz Viral Therapeutics, Antiva Biosciences, Genexine, and Merck Sharp & Dohme

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report offers a comprehensive overview of the Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) pipeline landscape, featuring insights into more than 8 companies and over 10 pipeline drugs.

The report provides detailed profiles of pipeline drugs, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It offers a comprehensive assessment of these therapeutics based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, the report highlights inactive pipeline products within this domain.

This report furnishes a thorough understanding of the current scenario and growth prospects related to Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia. It encompasses a detailed depiction of the CIN pipeline landscape, encompassing an overview of the disease and treatment guidelines.

The assessment section of the report includes a deep dive into the commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline products in development. It provides an in-depth description of each drug, including its mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities. This encompasses technological aspects, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Emerging Drugs Chapters:

This section of the Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia report provides a detailed analysis of various drugs at different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical, and discovery. It offers insights into clinical trial details, the pharmacological action of these drugs, agreements, collaborations, and the latest news and press releases in the field.

Report Highlights:

Companies and researchers are actively working to assess challenges and explore opportunities that could influence the research and development of treatments for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia.

Emerging therapies in development focus on innovative approaches to enhance the treatment of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia.

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Emerging Drugs

VGX-3100: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INOVIO's product candidate VGX-3100 is designed to significantly increase T cell immune responses against the E6 and E7 antigens of HPV types 16 and 18 that are present in both precancerous and cancerous cells transformed by these HPV types. INOVIO's lead candidate VGX-3100, currently in Phase III trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia.

In the Phase IIb clinical trial the drug demonstrated that it had eliminated high grade dysplasia in nearly 50% of women; in 80% of those whose high grade dysplasia was eliminated, the HPV infection was also cleared by VGX-3100.

Artesunate: Frantz Viral Therapeutics

Artesunate is a derivative of artemisinin. The drug is self-administered via vaginal inserts (similar to yeast infection treatment), anal suppositories, or as an ointment for pre-cancers of cervical, perianal and vulvar/vaginal tissues respectively.

The safe and effective Phase I study of artesunate for the treatment of CIN results are published in Gynecologic Oncology, the journal of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology: A First-in Human Proof-of Concept Trial of Intravaginal Artesunate and were found safe and well-tolerated, at clinically effective doses to treat CIN. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of development.

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Key Questions Answered

  • How many companies are developing Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia drugs?
  • How many Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia drugs are developed by each company?
  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia therapeutics?
  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
  • What are the clinical studies going on for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Pipeline Development Activities

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Report Insights

  • Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

Key Players

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • Frantz Viral Therapeutics
  • Antiva Biosciences
  • Genexine, Inc.
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme

Key Products

  • VGX-3100
  • Artesunate
  • ABI-2280
  • GX-188E
  • Pembrolizumab

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0bd10

