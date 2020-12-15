CES 2021 Digital Venue Revealed

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today made major show announcements including keynote speakers, Innovation Award honorees and conference program updates. In addition, a preview was shared of what audiences can experience on the CES 2021 digital venue. CES 2021 kicks off January 11-14, 2021.

"CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "This new experience will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond. Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow."

Keynotes and Conference Sessions

CTA announced that Best Buy CEO, Corie Barry will be joining the keynote line-up for a conversation with Fortune CEO, Alan Murray. Barry will discuss her vision for the future of tech, leading through the pandemic and why diversity and inclusion is good for business.

Barry joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including: Verizon's Hans Vestberg, General Motors' Mary Barra, AMD's Dr. Lisa Su and WarnerMedia's Ann Sarnoff. View the featured speakers page to see the full line-up of visionary speakers at CES 2021.

In addition to the keynote program, CES 2021 will offer over 100 conference sessions. CTA also announced the conference session "Privacy and Trust with Amazon, Google and Twitter":

Keith Enright , Chief Privacy Officer, Google

, Chief Privacy Officer, Google Damien Kieran , Chief Privacy Officer, Twitter

, Chief Privacy Officer, Twitter Anne Toth , Director, Alexa Trust , Amazon Alexa

CES Digital Venue

Audiences will experience the all-digital CES through the digital venue, the online platform created with technology partner Microsoft. Today CTA released a video preview of the digital venue to provide a closer look at the experience which will foster collaboration, engagement and connections.

Preview the CES 2021 digital venue.

Live Anchors

To help navigate the show, CTA announced a live anchor desk will be part of CES 2021 - featuring familiar faces from the tech media world. This "central command" will help attendees navigate the digital experience, hear the latest news and view interviews on critical tech topics. Featured anchors:

Justine Ezarik (iJustine) – Host + Tech Content Creator

(iJustine) – Host + Tech Content Creator Rich DeMuro – Tech reporter for KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles

– Tech reporter for KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Naomi Kyle – Actress, Producer and host of Star Trek's The Ready Room on CBS

– Actress, Producer and host of Star Trek's The Ready Room on CBS Brian Tong – Tech Host & Content Creator

"CES 2021 will be a collaborative experience, encouraging connections between audiences and exhibitors from around the world," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. "We threw out the playbook and decided to not just recreate CES online– but to reimagine it. The digital transformation of our industry has given us opportunity to reach an even larger, global audience and create new experiences for this year and beyond."

Exhibitors for CES 2021 include tech giants such as Canon, Hisense, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx, as well as non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble.

Registration is open for media. Media will be prompted to create a profile during registration. Once a profile is created, media will be given a unique username to log into the digital venue to complete their registration. The last day for complimentary media registration will be Jan. 8, 2021. Questions or requests related to CES media registration can be directed to [email protected].

CES 2021 will take place Jan. 11-14.

Jan. 11 : Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote.

: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote. Jan. 12-13 : Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming. Jan. 14 : CES Partner Programming.

: CES Partner Programming. Access the digital venue and on demand content through Feb. 15, 2021 .

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

