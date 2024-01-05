CES 2024: eYs3D's New Edge AI Chips Transforming Computer Vision for Robotics

New AI-dedicated eCV series SoCs with ARM-based CPUs elevate AI capabilities for advanced autonomous robots, smart home, and industrial IoT solutions; launch is key milestones for brand as it embraces "AI+" concept and expands offering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. and TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as a leader in 3D sensing and computer vision semiconductors under Etron Technology, eYs3D Microelectronics Corp. is announcing ahead of CES 2024 that it is leveraging this expertise to expand into new edge-based system-on-chips (SoCs) — by launching the eCV series for taking AI capabilities of robots and AIoT devices to the next level. As AI becomes increasingly widespread and integrated into various devices, the brand's new SoCs are harnessing computer vision, sensor fusion, and edge computing to accelerate the AI transformation and move technological capabilities forward.

"At the core of the AI revolution are semiconductor chips, and one is no longer enough," comments James Wang, Chief Strategy & Sales Officer of eYs3D. "Given the significant processing required for 3D and visual information, the complexity and scale of robotic and smart systems require fully integrated, dedicated chips for AI — a concept we call 'AI+'. We at eYs3D are rising to this challenge with our new eCV series, delivering future-ready computer vision capabilities and leading-edge processing power."

eCV series SoCs: The core of next-generation robotics and AI

Set to launch its eCV series SoCs later in 2024, eYs3D is embracing its concept of "AI+" and expanding its offering from USB-based controllers to full-fledged, edge-based SoCs. Built around on-core CPUs with ARM-based Cortex M and Cortex A architectures, the series provides top efficiency and next-level processing power.

With applications across autonomous driving systems and mobile robots, AIoT home devices, smart security systems, and industrial AIoT solutions with machine vision, the eCV series SoCs are bringing the following advanced capabilities to each system:

3D visual perception

High-level environmental awareness

Object recognition

Path planning

Voice control and conversation capabilities through audio processing

eCV4 for intelligent sensing and interaction

Debuts the new, state-of-the-art iToF technology , a solution for processing LiDAR-based time-of-flight sensor data that discerns object positioning in space with high accuracy and replaces stereo vision

, a solution for processing LiDAR-based time-of-flight sensor data that discerns object positioning in space with high accuracy and replaces stereo vision Ideal for gesture control and body motion tracking

eCV5 for edge computing

Immense performance is ideal for sensor fusion tasks and convolutional neural network operations

Includes the eCV5546 SoC, the ultimate robot chip with a pure AI edge computer

eCV7 for movement analysis

Features an optical flow engine with photonic sensors to detect and predict object movement directions

Charting a new course and embracing "AI+"

With the launch of the eCV series at CES 2024, eYs3D is demonstrating the start of its new "AI+" chapter, meeting the growing demand for dedicated AI chips in robotics with increasingly sophisticated, comprehensive capabilities — beyond its existing expertise in 2D, 3D, and stereo vision modules to now offer edge computing engines for full-powered AI applications.

Beyond full SoCs, the brand already has leveraged a number of its subsystem solutions in cross-industry collaborations, including for:

Smart agriculture 4.0: Outdoor farming robots for automated irrigation and crop harvesting

Obstacle avoidance in service robots

Smart medical: Intelligent endoscopes and other devices for minimally invasive procedures

Logistics and handling robots

AI capabilities embedded into video conferencing solutions

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp. is a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies and aims to develop semiconductor-oriented technologies and products related to 3D vision, simulating computer vision technologies integrated with computer intelligence. With its strong foundation and experience in memory design and computer vision, as well as close co-operation with its parent company, Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D strives to develop new technologies to take advantage of computer vision chips and subsystems. It targets blue-ocean markets such as smart products, intelligence of things (IoT), and industrial and consumer level automation, to become a leading brand in the market of computer vision processing. For more information, visit www.eys3d.com.

About Etron Technology, Inc.

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351.TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), long-retention time DRAM (RPC DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C, and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips. www.etron.com

