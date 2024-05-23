Computex 2024: DeCloak Intelligences Showcases DeCloakVision Multi-Modal AI Privacy-Enhanced Monitoring System Offering the Optimal Balance between Public Safety & Personal Privacy

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeCloak Intelligences, a subsidiary of Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351), has won the CES Innovation Award for two consecutive years and its privacy system has also been recognized with the Excellent Manufacturer Innovation Product Award in Taiwan. DeCloakVision, a multi-modal AI privacy-enhanced monitoring system, will be showcased live at Computex 2024. It eliminates the need for people to compromise between security and user privacy. Its patented technology provides privacy protection solutions for surveillance systems, ensuring that ubiquitous surveillance cameras no longer pose concerns about leaking facial or bodily information.

In today's society, surveillance systems have become essential facilities for ensuring public safety. Whether it is possible to balance public safety with privacy is a critical issue. DeCloak Intelligences' DeCloakVision - a multi-modal AI privacy-enhanced monitoring system, achieves identity recognition without storing original personal image information by obfuscating facial information and masking humanoid image in surveillance systems. This feature prevents sensitive personal images from being uploaded to cloud storage or misused, such as in deepfakes, thus completely eliminating the possibility of privacy breaches and scams. DeCloak Intelligences' patented privacy-enhancing technology has been widely applied in various industries, successfully penetrating areas such as smart retail, smart healthcare, and smart automotive systems this year.

In the smart retail field, businesses use DeCloakVision to observe and analyze consumers while also protecting consumers' facial privacy.

DeCloak Intelligences also collaborates with medical institutions in Taiwan. Through the surveillance system, patients' behaviors are monitored without infringing on their privacy. The images presented on the front-end screens and those stored in the backend servers are both subjected to de-identification processing for identity recognition and behavioral analyzes. This allows for the tracking of specific individuals to prevent the wandering of dementia patients. Additionally, it can analyze actions such as patient falls or calls for help and promptly issue warnings to medical staff, providing medical institutions with more convenient and timely care. These images undergo de-identification using patented technology to safeguard personal privacy.

In the smart automotive systems, DeCloak's patented facial de-identification technology has successfully integrated into driver monitoring systems. While ensuring the driving safety of the driver, it also thoroughly protects the driver's facial biometric features.

The design of DeCloakVision - a multi-modal AI privacy-enhanced monitoring system, can run on both cloud and edge computing platforms, with high accuracy and rapid response capabilities, ensuring the efficiency and accuracy of facial recognition services. Users can obtain quick and accurate identification results, enhancing user experience. This system adopts distributed artificial intelligence models and utilizes privacy-enhancing technologies to achieve secure and anonymous tracking without compromising individual identities or public privacy. In cities filled with surveillance systems, DeCloakVision offers a balance between public safety and personal privacy, allowing both to be achieved. It is believed that this innovative product will provide more comprehensive protection for public information security."

As a pioneer of continuous innovation, Etron realizes IC system products through intelligence, autonomy, connectivity, and privacy, mimicking the functions of the human brain, eyes, and nerves while ensuring privacy. We are dedicated to enriching life and invite you to explore the future of AI together!

About DeCloak

DeCloak's privacy computing solutions can be deployed through either software or hardware. With DeCloak's patented corresponding AI prediction algorithm, all data processed can remain highly analyzable while preserving total privacy. The processed data is transmitted to the local server or cloud in a de-identified format, and enterprises can use the AI prediction model to run data analysis and architect big data trends.

About Etron Technology, Inc.

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), and long-retention time DRAM (RPC DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips. www.etron.com/

