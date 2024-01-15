CES 2024: the top intelligent experience with Geely's flagship electric sedan Galaxy E8

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automobile manufacturer Geely Auto brings its flagship electric sedan Galaxy E8 with partner BOE at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The Galaxy E8 is the first model Geely developed with Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), and with many new technologies that give the users the best driving experience. The intelligent cockpit, Panoramic Smart Cockpit, equipped with the world's leading 45-inch 8K resolution unbounded smart touch Galactic Screen, measures 1,130mm in length and is the first in size and clarity screen jointly developed with BOE.

With a thickness of fewer than 10mm screen width and the highest 98% screen-to-body ratio. The 8K retinal-level resolution with a reflectance of 1.5%, a low glare rate of 4.5%, and adaptive brightness control, provides a comfortable evening mode.

Geely Galaxy E8 provides customers with a new generation of "Galaxy Panoramic Smart Cockpit", together with the Galaxy N-OS unbounded edition, top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 vehicle chip, the Flyme Link Connectivity platform, and in-house developed AI drives model that brings users an intelligent and immersive experience.

For those who love entertainment, Galaxy E8 allows many highly compatible games including the award-winning AAA game "Asphalt 9", and integrates with many of Galaxy E8's hardware like AC, ambient lighting, and an intelligent fragrance system.

Galaxy E8 was officially launched on January 5 with deliveries at the same time. The starting price of Galaxy E8 is RMB 175,800.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The group manages several leading brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. Geely Auto Group is also the global strategic partner to Malaysian national automaker PROTON.

The group employs more than 50,000 people, operates 12 plants, five global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts four global design studios in Shanghai, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry respectively with over 1000 members of staff in total. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

In 2022, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 1.68 million units, with new energy vehicle sales increasing 48.3%, and exports growing 38%.

The controlling shareholder in Geely Auto is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH), which is also the parent company of Volvo Car Group, Geely Commercial Vehicles Group, Geely New Technology Group and Mitime Group. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is committed to vigorously pushing the development of world-renowned automotive and mobility technology brands providing high-quality products in multiple market segments to meet different levels of consumer demands.

