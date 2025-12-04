GEELY EX2 Makes Strategic Thailand Debut, Kicking Off Its Right-Hand-Drive World Tour

BANGKOK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto marked a significant presence at the 42nd Thailand International Motor Expo, unveiling a full lineup of new-energy products, including all-electric SUV GEELY EX5, the Thailand showcase of the new plug-in hybrid SUV GEELY STARRAY EM-i, and the GEELY EX2, which officially launched in Thailand during the event. As a B-segment electric urban model, the GEELY EX2 is engineered for modern city mobility, integrating smart technologies with user-centric features.

Geely EX2 launched in Thailand

Standing out in Thailand's fast-growing urban mobility segment, the GEELY EX2 offers recognizable design identity, spacious interior space, and rear-wheel drive in combination with a multi-link suspension. Its modern, expressive design is recognized by the 2024 IDA Design Award and the Top Design distinction at the 2024 European Product Design Award. The five-seat cabin achieves an 85% interior space utilization rate, featuring a fully flat rear floor and 36 storage compartments—including a 70-liter front trunk—ensuring comfort and convenience for daily commuting. Additionally, the GEELY EX2 is a balanced, agile, and highly practical solution for urban mobility in Thailand, thanks to its precise handling and tight turning radius. Its rear-wheel drive setup excels at city commuting by offering quicker acceleration in congested traffic. During weekend family outings, the vehicle offers sufficient EV driving range to accommodate all leisure activities as well as a short trip across town.

Evin Ye, Vice President of Geely Auto International, stated, "The launch of the GEELY EX2, along with the first appearance of the GEELY STARRAY EM-i, further strengthens Geely Auto's presence in Southeast Asia with an extensive electrified product portfolio, and aligns with our ongoing global growth strategy."

The GEELY EX2's launch at the Thailand International Motor Expo received an exceptional market response, with pre-orders surpassing 1,000 units within just three days. This strong performance highlighted the model's appeal among Thai consumers and reinforces Geely Auto's confidence in its urban EV strategy for the region.

It also marks an important milestone in Geely Auto's ambitious business plan in Thailand. To strengthen customer accessibility and enhance service quality, Geely Auto is accelerating the development of its nationwide retail and after-sales network in close collaboration with Thonburi Neustern Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Thonburi Group, a local auto professional. By 2026, Geely Auto plans to expand the network to 65 locations, providing Thai customers with reliable support.

SOURCE Geely Auto