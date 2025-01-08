CES 2025: Thermaltake Debuts MAGFloe and MAGCurve AIO Liquid Coolers for Unmatched Performance and Visual Appeal

Innovative Designs Featuring Large LCD and Curved AMOLED Displays Set a New Benchmark in PC Cooling

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermaltake, a global leader in premium PC DIY hardware solutions, proudly unveils today at CES 2025 the revolutionary MAGFloe 360/420 Ultra ARGB Sync and MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO liquid coolers. These state-of-the-art cooling solutions redefine all-in-one liquid cooling, blending cutting-edge performance with sophisticated design to meet the demands of gaming enthusiasts, PC modders, and professional system builders. The MAGFloe and MAGCurve series stand out with advanced thermal technology and customizable visuals, featuring MagForce 2.0 Quick Magnetic Connection Design for seamless fan assembly and striking LCD and AMOLED screens for immersive personalization. These innovations elevate the cooling experience and deliver a visually stunning PC build.

"At Thermaltake, we are committed to redefining the possibilities in PC cooling, making thermal management effortless and seamless," said Kenny Lin, CEO of Thermaltake. "The MAGFloe and MAGCurve AIO liquid coolers embody our dedication to combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional design, empowering gamers and PC enthusiasts to elevate their systems to the next level."

MAGFloe 360/420 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler

The MAGFloe Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler series, available in 360mm and 420mm sizes in Black and Snow Edition, features a stunning 3.95" Square LCD Screen. With a 480 x 480 resolution, the display delivers vibrant, high-quality visuals and can showcase time, weather, real-time component information, personalized images, GIFs, and videos via TT RGB Plus software. Customization is even more convenient with the TT PlayLink mobile app, which adjusts the screen's content directly from a smartphone.

Equipped with three SWAFAN EX fans featuring MagForce 2.0 connectors, the cooler provides enhanced stability and a cable-free look thanks to larger Pogo pin contact pads. The SWAFAN EX comes pre-installed with standard fan blades and includes three reverse fan blades in the package, allowing effortless switching between intake or exhaust airflow directions. Combining cutting-edge technology with an elegant design, the MAGFloe Ultra ARGB Sync elevates PC cooling to new heights.

MAGFloe 360/420 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Key Features

3.95" Hi-Res LCD Screen with 480 x 480 resolution

460mm Tube Length ensures compatibility with a wide range of chassis

Universal Compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs

Pre-installed SWAFAN EX12 ARGB Fans featuring MagForce 2.0 connectors for quick and stable magnetic assembly

Supports Motherboard Sync and integrates TT RGB Plus 3.0 Software for Smart RGB control

Supports PLAYLINK APP for easy customization of the Waterblock LCD screen

MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler

The MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync features a 6.67" Curved AMOLED Screen, available in Black and Snow Edition, offering breathtaking visuals with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The L-shaped screen supports various display modes, including single images, split screens, and glasses-free 3D videos. The display can present time, weather, and real-time component information or showcase personalized photos, GIFs, and videos through TT RGB Plus software. The TT PlayLink mobile app further enhances customization, enabling seamless uploads of images and videos from a gallery or capturing live moments using a smartphone camera and streaming functions. With stunning visuals and user-friendly customization features, the MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync takes PC aesthetics to the next level.

MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Key Features

6.67-inch Curved AMOLED Screen with a stunning 2400 x 1080 resolution for vivid visuals

Pre-installed SWAFAN EX12 ARGB Fans featuring MagForce 2.0 connectors for quick and stable magnetic assembly

Compatible with TT RGB Plus 3.0 Software and

Supports Motherboard Sync and integrates TT RGB Plus 3.0 Software for Smart RGB control

Supports PLAYLINK APP for easy customization of the Waterblock LCD screen

Join Thermaltake at CES 2025

Attendees of CES 2025 can explore the MAGFloe and MAGCurve AIO liquid coolers firsthand at Thermaltake's booth located at The Venetian, Level 2, Veronese 2402, from January 6th to 9th, 9 AM to 6 PM. Live demonstrations will showcase the MAGFloe and MAGCurve AIO liquid coolers' features, including other new cooling products, delivering a glimpse into the future of efficient cooling and high-performance computing.

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are encouraged to visit the booth to experience more innovative Thermaltake products. To schedule a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2025, please contact Andrew Ouyang from IDEE CREATIVES Marketing Consulting Inc., representing Thermaltake USA, at [email protected]

For additional details about Thermaltake at CES 2025, visit https://ces.thermaltake.com/2025/ .

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

