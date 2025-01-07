CES 2025: Thermaltake Unveils the Innovative TR100 Travel PC Case Redefining Portable Gaming

"The TR100 is designed for those who value performance and mobility. By combining a compact design with high-end capabilities, we aim to empower users to game or create wherever they choose, without limits," said Kenny Lin, CEO of Thermaltake.

Key Features of the TR100

Despite its compact form, the TR100 offers exceptional capabilities for demanding users:

High-End GPU Support : Accommodates graphics cards up to 360mm in length and 70mm in height, ensuring compatibility with the latest GPUs for gaming and creative tasks.

: Accommodates graphics cards up to 360mm in length and 70mm in height, ensuring compatibility with the latest GPUs for gaming and creative tasks. Advanced Cooling : Supports up to a 280mm AIO radiator or two 120/140mm fans, guaranteeing peak performance during intensive use.

: Supports up to a 280mm AIO radiator or two 120/140mm fans, guaranteeing peak performance during intensive use. Optimized Airflow : Perforated panels and magnetic dust filters keep the system cool and free from debris.

: Perforated panels and magnetic dust filters keep the system cool and free from debris. Flexible Storage : Provides space for up to two 2.5" SSDs, offering ample storage for games, projects, and files.

: Provides space for up to two 2.5" SSDs, offering ample storage for games, projects, and files. PSU Compatibility: Supports SFX and SFX-L power supplies, catering to diverse performance requirements.

Thermaltake has prioritized user experience with the TR100's modular design and robust front I/O panel, delivering convenience and functionality:

Magnetic Side Panels: Provide quick and easy access to internal components for hassle-free maintenance.

Spring-Loaded Screws: Simplify assemble and component upgrades, making the building process more efficient.

PCI-e 4.0 Riser Cable: Ensures seamless connectivity and optimal performance for high-end graphics cards.

Front I/O Panel Includes: 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port HD Audio Jacks Power and Reset Buttons



This thoughtful design enhances accessibility, customization, and connectivity, catering to both novice builders and experienced enthusiasts. These features ensure seamless integration with peripherals for gaming, productivity, and hybrid lifestyles. Users can also customize their builds with the 3.9" LCD screen kit (sold separately), which replaces the top front panel to display real-time system monitoring data and offers RGB customization via TT RGB Plus software.

The TR100 is available in six vibrant color options: Black, Snow White, Matcha Green, Hydrangea Blue, Bubble Pink, and Mint Strawberry, allowing users to match their personal style. The optional travel suite case is a durable, lightweight accessory that protects the TR100 chassis and peripherals during transit. This design is perfect for LAN parties, professional gaming tournaments, or remote work setups, enabling users to carry their high-performance systems easily.

Pricing and Availability

TR100 Travel PC Case: MSRP $119.99

3.9" LCD Screen Kit: MSRP $79.99 (sold separately)

(sold separately) Travel Suite Case: Pricing and availability to be announced.

The TR100 and its accessories will be available through authorized retailers and the Thermaltake website starting Q1 2025.

Join Thermaltake at CES 2025

Attendees of CES 2025 can explore the TR100 firsthand at Thermaltake's booth located at The Venetian, Level 2, Veronese 2402, from January 6th to 9th, 9 AM to 6 PM. Live demonstrations will showcase the TR100's features, including its travel suite case and LCD screen kit, providing a glimpse into the future of portable gaming and productivity.

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are encouraged to visit the booth to experience the TR100 and more innovative Thermaltake products.

To schedule a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2025, please contact Andrew Ouyang from IDEE CREATIVES Marketing Consulting Inc., representing Thermaltake USA, at [email protected].

For additional details about Thermaltake at CES 2025, visit https://ces.thermaltake.com/2025/ .

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

SOURCE Thermaltake

